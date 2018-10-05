Register
18:53 GMT +305 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, May 22, 2017 file photo, Human rights activist Nadia Murad speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the International Center in Vienna, Austria.

    From Trump to Corbyn: Netizens Discuss Who Could Have Won Nobel Peace Prize

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    World
    Get short URL
    19 0 0

    On Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced two recipients of the outstanding Peace Prize - Denis Mukwege, a gynecologist treating victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nadia Murad, a human rights activist and survivor of sexual slavery under Daesh* in Iraq.

    The Nobel Committee branded Denis Mukwege as a "helper who has devoted his life to defending" victims of sexual violence in his country. Nadia Murad was praised for her "uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims." The two 2018 Peace Prize laureates have much in common, but the biggest similarity is that they are working to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

    The announcement has made waves in the Twitterverse, with plenty of people praising the two laureates' courage and leadership.

    However, some rushed to Twitter to claim that the prestigious award should have been bestowed on the likes of US President Donald Trump or self-exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puidgemont.

    Some people quite unexpectedly have included the UK's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in the short list of candidates for the Nobel Prize.

    This year's Peace Prize pick has also sparked the condemnation of some critics over what they called the Nobel Committee's damaged credibility.

    This year 329 candidates were nominated for the prize, of which 112 were public and international organizations. The Peace Prize is one of five that was bequeathed at the very end of the 19th century by the Swedish industrialist and inventor Alfred Nobel. Unlike other Nobel awards and according to the will of its founder, the peace award ceremony takes place in Oslo.

    The cash amount of each of Nobel Prize in 2018 is 9 million Swedish crowns (about one million US dollars).

    *Daesh (aka Islamic State/ISIS/IS) is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Denis Wukwege and Nadia Murad Named Winners of 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
    Norwegian Nobel Committee Announces 2018 Peace Prize Winner (VIDEO)
    Kim, Moon, Trump, Pope Francis: Who Are Bookies' Favorites for Nobel Peace Prize
    Nobel Prize Winner in Physics Under Fire for Starring in Dance Clip With Girls
    UK Bookmakers Predict Kim, Moon Likely Candidates to Win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize
    Tags:
    candidate, award, Nobel Peace Prize, Norwegian Nobel Committee, Twitter, Nadia Murad, Denis Mukwege
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse