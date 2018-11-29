Register
12:51 GMT +329 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Donald Trump, seeking contestants for The Apprentice television show, is interviewed at Universal Studios Hollywood Friday, July 9, 2004, in the Universal City section of Los Angeles.

    Twitterstorm as Trump Compares Losing Nobel Prize to Apprentice Not Winning Emmy

    © AP Photo / RIC FRANCIS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In the wake of his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in May, US President Donald Trump told reporters that ‘everyone’ thought he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, but he ‘would never say it’ because the only reward he really longed for was ‘victory for the world’.

    US President Donald Trump has suggested that will not be honoured with a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to denuclearise North Korea, just like his show ‘The Apprentice’ never received an Emmy Award, the New York Post reported.

    ‘Well, they’ll never give it [Nobel Peace Prize] to me. We should have gotten the Emmy for “The Apprentice”, you know? I had the No. 1 show, “The Apprentice”’, Trump said.

    The comparison between the Nobel Prize and the Emmys has divided social media users, with many bombarding Twitter with posts full of outrage…

    …and saying that 45 didn’t deserve the peace prize:

    Some suggested that he’d not even be able to win a spelling contest, let alone a prize for diplomatic efforts:

    Others jumped to his defence, stressing that the once-prestigious award has discredited itself and saying that Barack Obama didn’t deserve the prize either because he was the US President for less than 9 months when he was awarded:

    They also added that Trump didn’t need the award, because he had already brought peace to the Korean Peninsula, which is worth more than the Nobel prize:

    Earlier this year, two Norwegian lawmakers nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement on North Korea’s denuclearisation. Even South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in suggested that if accomplished, his efforts would be worthy of the honour.

    ‘I just think that President Moon was very nice when he suggested it. I want to get peace. The main thing, we want to get peace. It was a big problem, and I think it’s going to work out well’, Trump said back in May when asked about his Nobel prospects.

    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Robyn BECK
    Barack Obama Might Lose His Nobel Prize & See Donald Trump Get It
    The state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula largely improved earlier this year after the leaders of North and South Korea kicked off bilateral talks in a joint pledge to reach a peace treaty.

    North Korea’s Kim Jong-un also agreed with Donald Trump on efforts to promote complete denuclearisation in exchange for potential sanctions relief.

    A second Kim-Trump meeting is expected to be held in the next few months.

    Tags:
    peace prize, denuclearization, Nobel Peace Prize, reality show, Emmy Awards, Donald Trump, South Korea, North Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    Women in Aviation: Conquering the Skies One Flight at a Time
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse