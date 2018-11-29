Twitterstorm as Trump Compares Losing Nobel Prize to Apprentice Not Winning Emmy

In the wake of his summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un in May, US President Donald Trump told reporters that ‘everyone’ thought he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, but he ‘would never say it’ because the only reward he really longed for was ‘victory for the world’.

US President Donald Trump has suggested that will not be honoured with a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to denuclearise North Korea, just like his show ‘The Apprentice’ never received an Emmy Award, the New York Post reported.

‘Well, they’ll never give it [Nobel Peace Prize] to me. We should have gotten the Emmy for “The Apprentice”, you know? I had the No. 1 show, “The Apprentice”’, Trump said.

The comparison between the Nobel Prize and the Emmys has divided social media users, with many bombarding Twitter with posts full of outrage…

Today our president, @realDonaldTrump, compared not being awarded the @NobelPrize to not winning an @TheEmmys for the reality show he hosted.



That is a thing that happened today. This is our reality. — Johnathan S. Perkins, Esq. (@JohnathanPerk) 29 November 2018

…and saying that 45 didn’t deserve the peace prize:

File this under: DUH. — DijonAlienne (@DijonAlien) 28 November 2018

No but the Darwin prize is a possibility — bmaya (@bmaya8) 28 November 2018

Some suggested that he’d not even be able to win a spelling contest, let alone a prize for diplomatic efforts:

He couldn’t even win a spelling bee. — Beth Beale (@babeale61) 28 November 2018

Omg trump just said they’ll never give him a Nobel peace prize just like he was robbed of an Emmy 4 the apprentice. HAHAHaaaaaa. dude. you know you have to actually do something useful and good in order to receive this. Right??!? https://t.co/uzfE3kdrIA — mims (@DerHarten) 29 November 2018

Others jumped to his defence, stressing that the once-prestigious award has discredited itself and saying that Barack Obama didn’t deserve the prize either because he was the US President for less than 9 months when he was awarded:

Does anyone respect the Nobel prize anymore? When Obama was awarded one for doing zero, we all knew it was a joke and that it had been taken over by deep state like everything else. So, NOT receiving one is now very prestigious. Congratulations if you don't get one, POTUS!! — Irredeemable Nationalist (@Deplorables4USA) 29 November 2018

They also added that Trump didn’t need the award, because he had already brought peace to the Korean Peninsula, which is worth more than the Nobel prize:

Just looked at the TV and saw Cuomo and Lemon laughing their heads off. TVs are on mute (thank God), but under them it says 'Trump predicts he will never get the Nobel Prize'; is that hilarious? He doesn't need it, he helped bring peace to Korea (hope it's forever). Reward enough — Robert James George (@RJGeorge9) 29 November 2018

@RealDonaldTrump, mediocrity doesn't recognize #greatness. You know that. Great leadership leaves a legacy behind that NO ONE can erase. That's worth more that Nobel Peace Prize. — Den Again (@DenActive) 29 November 2018

Maybe not Mr. PRESIDENT, but all of your people are grateful for having you as our President. And we know you bring us peace! — Thomas Howe (@tghowe99) 29 November 2018

Earlier this year, two Norwegian lawmakers nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work in reaching an agreement on North Korea’s denuclearisation. Even South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in suggested that if accomplished, his efforts would be worthy of the honour.

‘I just think that President Moon was very nice when he suggested it. I want to get peace. The main thing, we want to get peace. It was a big problem, and I think it’s going to work out well’, Trump said back in May when asked about his Nobel prospects.

The state of affairs on the Korean Peninsula largely improved earlier this year after the leaders of North and South Korea kicked off bilateral talks in a joint pledge to reach a peace treaty.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un also agreed with Donald Trump on efforts to promote complete denuclearisation in exchange for potential sanctions relief.

A second Kim-Trump meeting is expected to be held in the next few months.