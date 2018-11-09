Twitter Brewing as Michelle Obama Claims Trump Put Her Family at Risk

Ahead of the former first lady’s much-anticipated memoir release, some juicy highlights surfaced in the media. In her book, Michelle Obama has reportedly opened up about the uneasy early years of her marriage to the ex-President, the racists comments she had to deal with, and takes the opportunity to rip on the incumbent Commander-in-Chief.

Michelle Obama has revealed she tried to “block it all out” in shock when she learned that Donald Trump was to replace her husband in the White House, the Associated Press reports, citing her memoir 'Becoming'. The agency purchased an early copy of the book, due to be released next week, which the publisher described as a “deeply personal reckoning”.

However, along with her confessions regarding the details of her marriage to the former president, she was critical of Donald Trump, who replaced Barack Obama in the Oval Office. She said she would “never forgive” Trump for advocating the crypto-racist “birtherism” claims that her husband was not born in the US.

“The whole [birther] thing was crazy and mean-spirited, of course, its underlying bigotry and xenophobia hardly concealed. But it was also dangerous, deliberately meant to stir up the wingnuts and kooks. What if someone with an unstable mind loaded a gun and drove to Washington? What if that person went looking for our girls? Donald Trump, with his loud and reckless innuendos, was putting my family’s safety at risk,” she wrote.

She also slammed him for bragging about sexually assaulting women, as a 2005 Access Hollywood tape, released before the 2016 election, suggests. His behavior during the debates against his rival candidate Hillary Clinton also met with her disdain. She summed up his non-verbal message as "I can hurt you and get away with it," as she accused him of trying to stalk Clinton around the stage and “diminish her presence."

In her memoir, the former first lady also revealed that she had to deal with racist comments as well as rocky times during her marriage to Barack Obama, who was often away in the course of his career, so they had to see a marriage counselor.

The revelations heated up debates ahead of the book's presentation, which is slated to be hosted by Oprah Winfrey and set Ms. Obama's book tour in motion. While many lined up for the tickets to these events with touts re-selling them for thousands of dollars, the highlights received a mixed response on Twitter.

