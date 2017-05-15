Michelle Obama Blasts Trump for Rolling Back Her Efforts

One of Obama's signature accomplishments at the White House was a nationwide effort to combat childhood obesity and promote a healthy lifestyle.

In early May, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced that the department will delay the implementation of requirements to reduce the amount of sodium and increase whole grains served in school meals.

Along with relaxing school meal standards, pushed forward by Obama, the Trump administrationhas postponed rules instructing restaurants, grocery stores and other outlets to put calories counts on their menus.

For the first time since leaving the White House, Obama strongly condemned Trump, without mentioning him by name, saying that something has to be "wrong" with an administration that doesn't want to give consumers nutrition information or teach children to eat healthily.

"We've got to make sure we don't let anybody take us back because the question is, where are we going back to?" Obama said Friday at an annual health conference in Washington.

"You have to stop and think: why don't you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you?"

The former first lady defended her initiative saying that it is essential to provide millions of kids who eat federally subsidized meals with healthy nutrition.

"Like me, don't like me, but think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap," she said.

Critics of Obama's work on nutrition accused the former first lady of overstepping her public role and said that such policies resulted in fewer children eating school meals, shrinking revenues of school cafeterias and increasing food waste.