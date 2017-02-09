Americans Want 'Mom-in-Chief' Michelle Obama to Become US President in 2020

In late 2016, Facebook users created several communities named "Michelle Obama For President 2020."
Disappointed about Trump's policy, some social media users discussed the strengths of US ex-president Barack Obama's wife.
Since Barack Obama is no longer able to take the post of the head of state according to the country's constitution, his fans are pinning their hopes on the former first lady.
Michelle Obama herself repeatedly said she is not going to take part in the election.
"I don't believe in playing games. It's not something I would do, but it also speaks to the fact that people don't really understand how (being in the White House is). I mean, the next family that comes in here, every person in that family, every child, every grandchild, their lives will be turned upside down in a way that no American really understands," she said in an interview with the US media in December.
However, the Internet users have not given up and are calling on Michelle to reconsider her position.
@MichelleObama Please tell me I can check your name on the 2020 ballot! #bringobamasback— Joslyn Quinn (@JoslynQuinn96) 1 февраля 2017 г.
I hope in 2020 I'll be able to vote for the beautiful Michelle Obama. I want nothing more than for her to run.— ♚whit♚ (@WhitSiders_) 1 февраля 2017 г.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I'm sure the LGBTQ crowd will be thrilled. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete A small ignorant minority might want her to be president Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Sputnik, please, do not drop your standards too much. You represent Russia. Russia is not any country. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Not going to happen. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well, so much for silly pop polls.
DrPolitiko
silkwillie
armor
NATOisEVIL
JOHN CHUCKMAN
The woman has never run anything, even a small business.
She has said some pretty silly stuff over her time as First Lady.
And she has a very ugly temper - see these:
chuckmangrotesques.blogspot.ca/2016/01/john-chuckmans-grotesques-obama.html
chuckmangrotesques.blogspot.ca/2013/12/obama-and-danish-pm-thorning-schmidt.html