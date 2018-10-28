Register
    Police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

    US Fed Prosecutors Charge Pittsburgh Shooting Suspect with 29 Criminal Counts

    US
    A gunman reportedly yelling, "All Jews must die," assaulted Saturday The Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, killing 11 synagogue visitors and wounding six other people including four police officers, before he was arrested.

    The suspect identified as Robert Bowers, 46, was arrested after a shootout with a SWAT team. US Federal prosecutors charged him with multiple criminal counts including violence and firearms offenses, and violating US civil rights laws, Reuters reported Sunday.

    "The actions of Robert Bowers represent the worst of humanity. We are dedicating the entire resources of my office to this federal hate crime investigation and prosecution," US attorney for western Pennsylvania Scott Brady told reporters, cited by Reuters.

    US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania said in a separate statement that the suspected gunman Pittsburgh was charged on Sunday with 29 criminal counts.

    A municipal police officer stands January 22, 2015 in front of a building in Beziers, southern France, where a Russian Chechen suspected of preparing a terrorist attack was living before his January 19 arrest
    © AFP 2018 / PASCAL GUYOT
    France Increases Vigilance at Synagogues in Wake of Pittsburgh Shooting - Report
    "On Saturday, October 27, 2018, at 8:05 p.m. [00:05 GMT], U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert C. Mitchell signed a criminal complaint charging Robert Bowers of Baldwin, Pa., with 29 counts setting forth federal crimes of violence and firearms offenses. The crimes of violence are based upon the federal civil rights laws prohibiting hate crimes. The FBI in Pittsburgh is leading the investigation," the statement, attributed to Scott W. Brady, the US attorney for the western district of Pennsylvania, and Robert Jones, the special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, read.

    US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saturday that the suspect will face charges that may lead to death penalty. FBI official Robert Allan Jones said at the briefing on Saturday the suspect was armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle and at least three handguns.

    READ MORE: Pittsburgh Authorities Say 11 Killed in Synagogue Shooting

    A police officer on motorcycle passes through a roadblock as he responds after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.
    © REUTERS / John Altdorfer
    Alleged Pittsburgh Gunman Touted Anti-Semitic Conspiracies Online, Believed Trump Controlled by Jews – Reports
    Robert Bowers was taken to a hospital where he was reportedly listed in fair condition with multiple gunshot wounds. Three police officers were reportedly shot and one was injured by shrapnel. Two of the six people injured were in critical condition.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement late on Saturday that he was "heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue" and offered condolences to the families of victims of the attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh, expressing solidarity to the Jewish community of the US city. The prime minister was joined by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, the speaker of the country’s parliament.

    US President Donald Trump on Saturday pledged to visit the northeastern US city of Pittsburgh, but did not offer a certain time frame.

    READ MORE: Trump After Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack: US Should Stiffen Laws on Death Penalty

    criminal counts, charges, prosecution, shooting, synagogue, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Robert Bowers, United States
