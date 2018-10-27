Pittsburgh Authorities Say 11 Killed in Synagogue Shooting

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pittsburgh authorities have confirmed that they have detained the suspected gunman who killed 11 and wounded four officers at the Tree of Life synagogue in the state of Pennsylvania.

"There were 11 fatalities as a result of the shooting incident. There were no children. There were additionally six injuries, to include four police officers. That does not include the suspect," an official said at a news briefing.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect in custody had been identified as Robert Bowers. Scott Brady, the US attorney for Pennsylvania's Western District, noted that Bower's actions "represent the worst of humanity." Brady said criminal charges could be filed as early as Saturday.

Bob Jones, the FBI special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office, said investigators believe that Bowers acted alone, adding that the suspected shooter's motive is not yet known.

Earlier reports had detailed the shooter yelling anti-Semitic phrases including "all Jews must die," cited by local broadcaster Pittsburgh.cbslocal.com.

Jones stressed the scene at the Saturday shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue was "the most horrific crime scene I have seen" in 22 years with the FBI, AP reported.

FBI official Robert Allan Jones said at the briefing that the suspect was armed with what appeared to be an AR-15 assault rifle and at least three handguns, one of which was a Glock.

US President Donald Trump slammed the attack as a wicked act of mass murder and anti-Semitism, saying the shooting took place at the Tree of Life synagogue during a baby-naming ceremony.

"The vile hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears. There must be no tolerance for anti-Semitism in America," he said.

Speaking at a Future Farmers of America convention in Indiana, the president described the attack as pure evil.

"This wicked act of mass murder is pure evil, hard to believe and, frankly, something that is unimaginable," he said, adding the tragedy took place during a baby-naming ceremony.

