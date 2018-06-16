Register
10:17 GMT +316 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the final news conference of the G7 summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie

    Trump to Macron at Canada’s G7 Summit: "All Terrorists Are in Paris" - Report

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    US
    Get short URL
    311

    Participants of the G7 meeting reportedly had a hard time restraining themselves when the US President shared his insights on migration and terrorism with the French President, threatened to send the Japanese Prime Minister 25 million Mexicans and slammed the European Commission President during talks in Canada.

    A senior EU official summed up his behind-the-scenes experience at the meeting of the leaders of the world’s most powerful developed economies in Canada on June 8-9 by telling the Wall Street Journal:

    “A sense of irritation with Mr. Trump could be felt, but everyone tried to be rational and calm."

    According to the report, the US President got into debates about trade issues and immigration, and went as far as to reproach Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

    READ MORE: French Squeeze: Macron Beats Trump at Round Two of Handshake Game in Canada

    "Shinzo, you don’t have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you’ll be out of office very soon," Trump allegedly said Abe.

    Attendees were also taken back by what he reportedly told France’s President Emmanuel Macron amid discussions about counter-terrorism and Iran.

    "You must know about this Emmanuel because all the terrorists are in Paris," Trump told Macron, according to the WSJ.

    The US President also reportedly took aim at European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who criticized Trump for his tariff policy. He called the top European official a "brutal killer" for the way the European Union treats the US tech giants. However, according to the Telegraph, Juncker said that he believes it was meant as a compliment.

    READ MORE: Summit Did Not ‘Overcome Discords’: G7 Nations Release Joint Communique

    The White House and the US president himself, however, have yet to comment on the media report.

    At the same time, Donald Trump took to Twitter to blame "Fake News" for exaggerating tensions at the summit, emphasizing that the media "only shows the bad photos."

    In light of recent moves by Washington, which had drawn harsh criticism fro other G7 states for imposing higher metal tariffs and pulling out from the Iran deal, a cloud hung over the meeting in Canada.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, details policy to US President Donald Trump, seated at right, during the G7 Leaders Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, June 9, 2018
    © AP Photo / Jesco Denzel
    Trump G7 Photo Triggers Meme Explosion in China
    Following the summit, the American president attacked the closest US allies, Canada and the European countries, accusing them of attempting "to take advantage" of the US and criticizing their unwillingness to fulfill their financial obligations within NATO. In his turn, the host of the meeting, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got into a Twitter and media feud with Trump for his stance on the trade issues, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the summit as complicated and disappointing.

    US President Donald Trump not only managed to make headlines at the G7 summit with his words and actions, as a photo of US President Donald Trump locking eyes with the leaders of France, Germany and Britain summed up the spirit of the G7 summit and quickly went viral.

    Related:

    Trump G7 Photo Triggers Meme Explosion in China
    Trump to G7: Crimea Part of Russia Because Everyone Speaks Russian - Reports
    G7 Leaders Spent 25% of Summit Talking About Russia, Trump Says
    G7 Statement Shows UK's Accusations Against Russia in Skripal Case Baseless
    Donald Trump Has a Go at Allies After Discordant G7 Summit
    Worth a Thousand Words: Trump's G7 Summit Photo Stokes Social Media
    Summit Did Not ‘Overcome Discords’: G7 Nations Release Joint Communique
    Tags:
    US import tariffs, import tariffs, Iran deal, terrorism, migration, Emmanuel Macron, Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump, Jean-Claude Juncker, Europe, Japan, Canada, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
    Lock Me Up?
    Lock Me Up?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse