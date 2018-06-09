Register
00:24 GMT +310 June 2018
    Logo de la reunión del G7 en Canadá

    G7 Nations Release Joint Communique - Canadian PM

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    All G7 states agreed to the final communique at the summit in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.

    According to the leaders of the Group of Seven Industrialized nations agreed to "acknowledge free, fair and mutually beneficial trade" as a "key engine" for growth and jobs as well as the importance of fighting protectionism.

    "We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies", the leaders were quoted as saying by Reuters in a statement after a meeting that focused heavily on trade row between the US and its allies.

    Moreover, G7 leaders call for start of negotiations this year to develop stronger rules on market distorting industrial subsidies and trade distorting actions by state-owned enterprises. G7 coutries stressed urgent need to avoid excess capacity in sectors such as aluminum and high technology.

    French President Emmanuel Macron said at a briefing following the summit that "the G7 meeting did not allow us to remove all the differences, but it allowed us, in conditions of the existing tension, to preserve unity on all issues where it was possible," Macron said.

    In turn, Canadian Prime Minister said on Saturday that he has told US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit that US tariffs on steel and aluminum were "insulting" and "not helping."

    "I highlighted directly to the president that… it's kind of insulting, and I highlighted that it was not helping in our renegotiation of NAFTA, and that it would be with regret, but it would be with absolute certainty and firmness that we move forward with retaliatory measures on July 1," Justin Trudeau said at the press conference following the G7 summit.

    Meanwhile, Canadiam Prime Minister has commented on the Trump's idea to invite Russia back to G8, emphasizing that this was not "what we are now interested in."

    Tags:
    economy, market, barriers, protectionism, tariffs, Communqie, G7 summit 2018, Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau, Canada
