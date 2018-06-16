'Canada Remembers': Twitter Roasts Trump for Calling Reported G7 Row 'Fake News'

Donald Trump has commented on the famous photo from the G7 summit, where German Chancellor Angela Merkel is hanging over him.

US President Donald Trump has rushed to Twitter to blame "Fake News" for exaggerating tensions at the G7 summit in Toronto, Canada; he attached several photos from the same angle, in which the expressions and poses of the participants of the event were more relaxed.

I have a great relationship with Angela Merkel of Germany, but the Fake News Media only shows the bad photos (implying anger) of negotiating an agreement — where I am asking for things that no other American President would ask for! pic.twitter.com/Ib97nN5HZt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 15 июня 2018 г.

Earlier on June 16, The Wall Street Journal wrote that during the G7 meeting, Trump was rude to at least half of the participants. In particular, he called European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker "a brutal murderer," and told French President Emmanuel Macron that "all terrorists are in Paris."

However, Twitter users haven't shared his point of view, with many pointing at the G7 countries' leaders' own statement, highlighting the tensions with the United States at the summit amid the metal tariff row.

It wasn’t the “Fake News Media” that said you didn’t play nicely with others. It was you. And the other leaders agreed! 😂

Some social media users reminded Trump about his "contacts" with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron at the summit.

