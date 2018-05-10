US Officials Moving Forward to Convene Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US officials have been instructed to begin implementing plans for convening the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore, US media reported.

The decision is ultimately up to Trump, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. Trump earlier ruled out holding the meeting in Korea’s Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the report added.

Singapore has been the preferred location among US officials because it was seen as a more neutral location over spots closer to Pyongyang, according to the report.

Earlier in the day, Trump said Secretary of State Michael Pompeo met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss details of the upcoming summit between both leaders.

During Pompeo’s visit, Kim released three US citizens who were detained in North Korea and will arrive at Joint Andrews Base near Washington, DC early Thursday morning.

Pompeo told reporters earlier in the day that the date and location of the Trump-Kim summit would be announced early next week.