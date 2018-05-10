US Officials Moving Forward to Convene Trump-Kim Summit in Singapore - Reports

The decision is ultimately up to Trump, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. Trump earlier ruled out holding the meeting in Korea’s Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the report added.
Singapore has been the preferred location among US officials because it was seen as a more neutral location over spots closer to Pyongyang, according to the report.
During Pompeo’s visit, Kim released three US citizens who were detained in North Korea and will arrive at Joint Andrews Base near Washington, DC early Thursday morning.
Pompeo told reporters earlier in the day that the date and location of the Trump-Kim summit would be announced early next week.
All comments
Show new comments (0)