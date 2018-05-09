Pompeo Returns to US With Three Americans, Had Good Meeting With Kim - Trump

Trump said that Mike Pompeo had a good meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the bilateral summit in the coming weeks.
I am pleased to inform you that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in the air and on his way back from North Korea with the 3 wonderful gentlemen that everyone is looking so forward to meeting. They seem to be in good health. Also, good meeting with Kim Jong Un. Date & Place set.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 мая 2018 г.
"Secretary Pompeo and his "guests" will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 a.m. [7:00 a.m. GMT] in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!" Trump said in a Twitter message.
Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (also known as Tony Kim) were held in a North Korean prison for several months.
Earlier, Michael Pompeo said he would address the release of American detainees in North Korea during his visit in the country aimed at preparing a meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.
In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that his country would stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as shut down a nuclear test site. Donald Trump has immediately called this statement "big progress" in the negotiations.
After North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a historic summit, US President Donald Trump said that he would hold a meeting with the North Korean leader in "the coming weeks."
