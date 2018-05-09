Register
    Mike Pompeo speaks at a Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on worldwide threats, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Washington.

    Pompeo Returns to US With Three Americans, Had Good Meeting With Kim - Trump

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is on his way back to the United States from North Korea together with three Americans who had been held hostage in the country, President Donald Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Trump said that Mike Pompeo had a good meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of the bilateral summit in the coming weeks.

    "Secretary Pompeo and his "guests" will be landing at Andrews Air Force Base at 2:00 a.m. [7:00 a.m. GMT] in the morning. I will be there to greet them. Very exciting!" Trump said in a Twitter message.

    Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak-song and Kim Sang Duk (also known as Tony Kim) were held in a North Korean prison for several months.

    READ MORE: US Envoy to UN Won't Rule Out War With DPRK Ahead of Crucial Trump-Kim Talks

    Earlier, Michael Pompeo said he would address the release of American detainees in North Korea during his visit in the country aimed at preparing a meeting between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un.

    In this picture released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a meeting with a group of students, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iran's Supreme Leader to Trump on Nuke Deal Exit: "You Cannot Do a Damn Thing," Lied Over 10 Times in Withdrawal Speech
    The current visit of the US top diplomat follows his travel to the country in April to lay the groundwork for the upcoming summit between Trump and Kim.

    In April, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that his country would stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as shut down a nuclear test site. Donald Trump has immediately called this statement "big progress" in the negotiations.

    After North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a historic summit, US President Donald Trump said that he would hold a meeting with the North Korean leader in "the coming weeks."

    Tags:
    Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
