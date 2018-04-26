Photos of Mike Pompeo’s Top Secret Meeting With Kim Jong Un Released

— The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 26, 2018
It was reported in mid-April that Pompeo had flown to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un earlier in the year.
The White House's photographs come the day before a groundbreaking summit between Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae In. Pompeo met with Kim in the lead-up to negotiations between North Korea and the United States and US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Kim sometime in the near future.
All comments
Show new comments (0)