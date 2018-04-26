Photos of Mike Pompeo’s Top Secret Meeting With Kim Jong Un Released

The administration of US President Donald Trump released photographs on Twitter, Thursday showing newly minted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while Pompeo was still director of the CIA.

It was reported in mid-April that Pompeo had flown to North Korea and met with Kim Jong Un earlier in the year.

The White House's photographs come the day before a groundbreaking summit between Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae In. Pompeo met with Kim in the lead-up to negotiations between North Korea and the United States and US President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Kim sometime in the near future.