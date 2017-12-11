Register
18:47 GMT +311 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers stand outside the New York Port Authority in New York City, U.S. December 11, 2017 after reports of an explosion

    Manhattan Terror Attack Suspect Identified as Akayed Ullah - New York Police

    © REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid
    US
    Get short URL
    0 22

    According to the New York City mayor, authorities believe that the suspect in the Manhattan explosion acted alone, however, an investigation into the attack is currently underway.

    NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill has announced that the suspect in the Manhattan attack has been identified as Akayed Ullah, 27.

    At a joint press conference with police representatives and the New York governor, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio said that authorities believe that the suspect in the Manhattan explosion acted alone, however, an investigation into the attack is currently underway.

    "This was an attempted terrorist attack," De Blasio has stated.

    READ MORE: Photo of Alleged Suspect in NYC Explosion Surfaces Online

    The suspect, who is currently in custody, "made statements" to investigators indicating that the attack had been carried out in the name of the Daesh terrorist group, but "the question is did he claim connection to ISIS," the NYC police commissioner said.

    According to the Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller, "the device is based on a pipe bomb. It was affixed to this person with a combination of velcro and zip ties."

    READ MORE: Central Manhattan Hit by Explosion: Suspect in Custody, at Least Four Injured

    The suspect in the attack has been injured with burns and lacerations, while three others have sustained minor wounds, the police said.

    At the same time, the governor of New York said that the explosion at the transit hub was carried out using a low-tech device.

    "There are also no credible and specific threats against New York City at this time," De Blasio told reporters on Monday.

    New York police have "prevented a significant number of attacks," authorities have said.

    Manhattan Explosion

    According to police, the pipe bomb explosion inside the New York City subway happened in an underground passageway between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on 42nd Street.

    READ MORE: WATCH CCTV Cameras Allegedly Capture Manhattan Blast

    Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton was cited as saying by MSNBC that reliminary information suggests the suspect is possibly from Bangladesh, has been living in the US for seven years, with no official confirmation following so far.

    US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the attack, however, he hasn't yet commented on the incident.

    A NYPD official has revealed to NBC that the investigation into the attack was led by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

    The explosion took place more than a month after the Halloween truck attack in Manhattan, which left eight people killed becoming the first deadly terror attack in New York since 9/11.

    Related:

    WATCH CCTV Cameras Allegedly Capture Manhattan Blast
    Explosion Rocks Central Manhattan: Four Injured, Suspect in Custody (LIVE)
    NY Terror Suspect Brags About Manhattan Attack That Killed 8 - Reports
    Tags:
    explosion, terrorist attack, New York Police Department (NYPD), James O'Neill, Bill de Blasio, Manhattan, United States, New York City
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cluster Bombs: Things to Know About the Weapon, Which Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Cluster Bombs: The Weapon the Pentagon Refuses to Give Up
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok