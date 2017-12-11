Manhattan Terror Attack Suspect Identified as Akayed Ullah - New York Police

According to the New York City mayor, authorities believe that the suspect in the Manhattan explosion acted alone, however, an investigation into the attack is currently underway.

NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill has announced that the suspect in the Manhattan attack has been identified as Akayed Ullah, 27.

At a joint press conference with police representatives and the New York governor, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio said that authorities believe that the suspect in the Manhattan explosion acted alone, however, an investigation into the attack is currently underway.

"This was an attempted terrorist attack," De Blasio has stated.

READ MORE: Photo of Alleged Suspect in NYC Explosion Surfaces Online

The suspect, who is currently in custody, "made statements" to investigators indicating that the attack had been carried out in the name of the Daesh terrorist group, but "the question is did he claim connection to ISIS," the NYC police commissioner said.

According to the Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller, "the device is based on a pipe bomb. It was affixed to this person with a combination of velcro and zip ties."

READ MORE: Central Manhattan Hit by Explosion: Suspect in Custody, at Least Four Injured

The suspect in the attack has been injured with burns and lacerations, while three others have sustained minor wounds, the police said.

At the same time, the governor of New York said that the explosion at the transit hub was carried out using a low-tech device.

"There are also no credible and specific threats against New York City at this time," De Blasio told reporters on Monday.

“There are no known additional incidents or activities…You will see additional NYPD presence throughout the city,” @NYCMayor now. #PortAuthority pic.twitter.com/spYuKrf9Tu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 11 декабря 2017 г.

New York police have "prevented a significant number of attacks," authorities have said.

Manhattan Explosion

According to police, the pipe bomb explosion inside the New York City subway happened in an underground passageway between Seventh and Eighth Avenues on 42nd Street.

READ MORE: WATCH CCTV Cameras Allegedly Capture Manhattan Blast

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton was cited as saying by MSNBC that reliminary information suggests the suspect is possibly from Bangladesh, has been living in the US for seven years, with no official confirmation following so far.

Heavy emergency service response to reports of an explosion in Manhattan, New York. pic.twitter.com/8BaXMaGz1F — Jack Dawkins (@NewJackDawkins) 11 декабря 2017 г.

US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the attack, however, he hasn't yet commented on the incident.

A NYPD official has revealed to NBC that the investigation into the attack was led by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

The explosion took place more than a month after the Halloween truck attack in Manhattan, which left eight people killed becoming the first deadly terror attack in New York since 9/11.