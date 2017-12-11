WATCH CCTV Cameras Allegedly Capture Manhattan Blast

CCTV footage has emerged on social media, presumably showing the moment the explosion hit central Manhattan on Monday. Sputnik, however, has not been able so far to verify the authenticity of this video.

The New York Police Department has confirmed the explosion to Sputnik, giving no further details. The New York Fire Department has confirmed that one person was injured at the scene. One person has reportedly been taken into custody.

It was reported that the explosion took place near subway line at the Port Authority station. The area has been evacuated due to the possible threat of a secondary explosive device.