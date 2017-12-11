PHOTOS of Alleged Suspect in NYC Explosion Surface Online

Local media have started circulating a picture of a suspect, apparently injured, after an explosion hit Manhattan on Monday morning.

The Manhattan attacker has been identified as Akayed Ullah, 27, according to NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill. The police said they had detained the suspect in the Manhattan blast, which left at least four people wounded, the New York Fire department was quoted as saying. Ullah allegedly "made statements" that the attack had been carried out in the name of Daesh.

NEW PHOTO: 27 year old Ullah Akayed, bomber in this mornings terror attack. pic.twitter.com/eKqbtFGCdX — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) 11 декабря 2017 г.

BREAKING PHOTO: The suspect in police custody following theexplosion at Port Authority Bus Terminal. pic.twitter.com/IwM98CSBRP — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) 11 декабря 2017 г.

PICTURED: suspected bomber being wheeled onto a ambulance after the explosion pic.twitter.com/U9PZsECchL — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) 11 декабря 2017 г.

​"All injuries are non-life-threatening," the police said.

According to MSNBC, the suspect is said to be in his 20s, possibly from Bangladesh. They alleged that he may have been living in the US for seven years and supposedly set the device off, referencing Daesh.

The explosion took place on Monday morning at a bus terminal in Manhattan near Times Square.