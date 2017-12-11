Central Manhattan Hit by Explosion: Four Injured - Reports

The US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident that took place at a bus terminal in Manhattan near Times Square. The investigation is underway.

The New York Police Department has confirmed that one person was taken into custody after an explosion hit central Manhattan, with no injured except the attacker himself.

However, the New York Fire department has reported of at least four people injured as a result of the blast.

According to MSNBC, citing former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton, preliminary information suggests the suspect is in his 20s, possibly from Bangladesh, living in the US for sevean years, "who supposedly was setting the device off in the name of Daesh".

A minor NYC media has reported the suspect is a 27 year old man from Brooklyn, east Flatbush area with investigators reportedly heading to his home for a probe.

However, this information has not yet been confirmed by any official sources.

A NYPD official has revealed to NBC that the investigation of the blast was lead by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

UPDATE: the suspect is man from Brooklyn, east Flatbush area, Investigators are on the way to his home, for further investigations — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) 11 декабря 2017 г.

​According to the White House, the US President has been briefed on the incident and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has also been informed of the explosion.

The Mayor has been briefed on the incident in Midtown. The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) 11 декабря 2017 г.

Meanwhile, CNN has reported that police have found 1-2 explosive devices at the scene and are still searching for additional bombs at the site

The explosion reportedly hit a bus terminal in Manhattan near Times Square.

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 11 декабря 2017 г.

While an evacuation is currently underway, photos appearing from the site suggest that there is possible stampede.

#breaking: NYPD responding to reports of an explosion around 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. pic.twitter.com/Yh0gA7aeuG — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) 11 декабря 2017 г.

According to eyewitnesses, subway lines are also being evacuated.

The emergency services and law enforcement forces are working at the site, according to photos from social media.

Heavy emergency service response to reports of an explosion in Manhattan, New York. pic.twitter.com/8BaXMaGz1F — Jack Dawkins (@NewJackDawkins) 11 декабря 2017 г.

The NYPD asks people to avoid the area of the blast, informing that buses bypassing Port Authority and Times Square Stations.