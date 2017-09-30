Tillerson Assures US Has Direct Channels of Communication With North Korea

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stated that the United States has some direct channels of communication with North Korea, not a 'blackout' situation, despite the growing tensions between the countries.

He added that the US 'probing' to see if Pyohgyang is interested in a dialogue, as quoted by the Reuters news agency.

Previsouly US State Secretary Rex Tillerson has already said that the United States would continue diplomatic efforts to resolve the North Korea crisis, but is not ruling out military options.

US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order expanding sanctions against Pyongyang, threatened to "totally destroy North Korea" if immediate threats emerge and described Kim as "Rocket Man."

North Korea was quick to announce that it may conduct another hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific. Kim accused Trump of exhibiting "mentally deranged behavior" and threatened him with a harsh response.