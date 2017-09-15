Register
15 September 2017
    Heavily armed New York city police officers with the Strategic Response Group stand guard at the armed forces recruiting center in New York's Times Square, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015

    New York Boosts Security at Public Places in Wake of London Tube Attack

    US
    After US President Donald Trump has called for a tougher stance on immigration in the aftermath of the London underground explosion, the New York state governor said that the security in public places would be enhanced.

    NEW YORK (Sputnik) — New York State will enhance security in public places as a safety measure after an explosion at a London subway station earlier in the day, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in a press release on Friday.

    "Out of an abundance of caution, I am directing state law enforcement to increase security at vital assets across New York, including airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems," Cuomo said.

    The governor strongly condemned London terrorist attack and said New York State remains in close contact with US local and federal officials.

    Members of the emergency services work alongside an underground tube train at a platform at Parsons Green underground tube station in west London on September 15, 2017, following an incident on an underground tube carriage at the station
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Trump Urges to 'Cut Off Loser Terrorists' From Internet Following London Attack
    The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Sputnik that it knows of no specific credible threats to the United States similar to the explosion at a London subway station.

    "There are no specific credible threats. We remain vigilant and prepared for threats such as this," the DHS spokesperson said when asked about the need for additional measures to prevent such incidents in the United States.

    Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device detonated at the Parsons Green subway station in London. The explosion resulted in panic and a stampede in the morning rush hour; 22 people were hospitalized for non-dangerous wounds. The police are treating the incident as a "terrorist incident."

    US President Donald Trump commented on the explosion, saying that terrorists should be "cut off" from the Internet and calling for a "far larger travel ban" in the US.

