Trump Urges to 'Cut Off Loser Terrorists' From Internet Following London Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said that terrorists should be "cut off" from the Internet amid the terror attack at the Parsons Green metro station in the UK capital of London.

"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!" Trump said on Twitter.

He added that the travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher amid the explosion in London, however, noting that it would "stupidly" not be considered to be "politically correct."

Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device detonated at the Parsons Green subway station in London. The explosion resulted in panic and a stampede in the morning rush hour; eighteen people were hospitalized for non-dangerous wounds. The police are treating the incident as a "terrorist incident."

Friday's blast comes some four months since a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge in early June. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

Moreover, in late March, four people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.