London Tube Explosion Leaves 22 People Hospitalized

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Twenty-two people were hospitalized after an explosion that hit on Friday the Parsons Green underground station in London, the National Health Service (NHS) England said in a statement.
According to the statement, 18 patients were delivered to hospitals in several areas in London, while four others admitted themselves for care.
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it has evacuated over 250 people from the London underground.
“Firefighters also helped evacuate 253 people from a train not involved in the incident. We continue to support the Metropolitan Police and other services at Parsons Green,” the LFB said in a statement.
The statement added that the fire brigade arrived at the site within three minutes after the call.
#UK #London — Firefighters were on scene of #ParsonsGreen attack within 3 minutes.— Terror Events (@TerrorEvents) 15 сентября 2017 г.
Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device detonated at the Parsons Green subway station in London. The explosion resulted in panic and a stampede in the morning rush hour. The police are treating the incident as a "terrorist incident."
Transport for London @TfL announcement following the terror incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station https://t.co/YDAQAmSYFl pic.twitter.com/9pwRR5FE0F— Sputnik UK (@SputnikNewsUK) 15 сентября 2017 г.
The wired bag shortly after it supposedly exploded, still on fire, at #ParsonsGreen station in London pic.twitter.com/DdyZVe34Yd— Roeland Roovers (@r0eland) 15 сентября 2017 г.
Moreover, in late March, four people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.
All comments
Show new comments (0)