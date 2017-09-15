London Tube Explosion Leaves 22 People Hospitalized

A total of 22 people have been hospitalized after an explosion caused by an IED occurred at the London Tube, which British authorities have called a "terrorist incident."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Twenty-two people were hospitalized after an explosion that hit on Friday the Parsons Green underground station in London, the National Health Service (NHS) England said in a statement.

According to the statement, 18 patients were delivered to hospitals in several areas in London, while four others admitted themselves for care.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it has evacuated over 250 people from the London underground.

“Firefighters also helped evacuate 253 people from a train not involved in the incident. We continue to support the Metropolitan Police and other services at Parsons Green,” the LFB said in a statement.

The statement added that the fire brigade arrived at the site within three minutes after the call.

Earlier in the day, an improvised explosive device detonated at the Parsons Green subway station in London. The explosion resulted in panic and a stampede in the morning rush hour. The police are treating the incident as a "terrorist incident."

The wired bag shortly after it supposedly exploded, still on fire, at #ParsonsGreen station in London pic.twitter.com/DdyZVe34Yd — Roeland Roovers (@r0eland) 15 сентября 2017 г.

Friday's blast comes some four months since a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge in early June. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

Moreover, in late March, four people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.