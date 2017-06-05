Daesh Claims Responsibility for London Terror Attack

© AP Photo/ Joerg Carstensen Berlin Lights Brandenburg Gate in UK Colors After London Terror Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Islamic State terrorist group (Daesh) claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in the United Kingdom capital of London.

A statement posted on Daesh's propaganda page said that the terror group had carried out the attack.

On Saturday, at 22:08 local time (21:08 GMT), a vehicle struck pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

According to the local authorities, at least seven people were killed and 48 more injured.

A total of 12 suspects, including four women, have been detained over the attacks.