London Tube Blast Caused by Improvised Explosive Device (VIDEO)

The detonation of an improvised explosive device was the reason of the incident at the Parsons Green subway station this morning, according to UK police.

"At 8:20 this morning at Parsons Green station there was an explosion on a tube train. We now assess that this was a detonation of an improvised explosive device," police counter-terror chief Mark Rowley told reporters.

The police are treating the incident as terrorism. The explosion resulted in panic and a stampede in the morning rush hour; eighteen people were hospitalized for non-dangerous wounds.

People have published the photos and the video of the alleged device which went off.

In early June, a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.

In late March, four people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.