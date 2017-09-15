London Tube Blast Caused by Improvised Explosive Device (VIDEO)

"At 8:20 this morning at Parsons Green station there was an explosion on a tube train. We now assess that this was a detonation of an improvised explosive device," police counter-terror chief Mark Rowley told reporters.
The police are treating the incident as terrorism. The explosion resulted in panic and a stampede in the morning rush hour; eighteen people were hospitalized for non-dangerous wounds.
People have published the photos and the video of the alleged device which went off.
#parsonsgreen pic.twitter.com/0OUV819EtE— Sylvain Pennec (@sylvainpennec) 15 сентября 2017 г.
The wired bag shortly after it supposedly exploded, still on fire, at #ParsonsGreen station in London pic.twitter.com/DdyZVe34Yd— Roeland Roovers (@r0eland) 15 сентября 2017 г.
In early June, a vehicle hit pedestrians on London Bridge. The vehicle with three suspects continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, after which the suspects left the vehicle and carried out a stabbing attack at the market. The attackers were confronted by the police and shot dead within minutes.
In late March, four people were killed and many were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd on London’s Westminster Bridge near the UK Parliament building. One man was later shot by police after he stabbed an officer inside the Parliament compound.
