Register
16:01 GMT +316 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, disembarks from a plane upon his arrival in Washington, US May 15, 2017.

    Erdogan Prepares to Pressure Trump Over Exiled Cleric Gulen

    © REUTERS/ Kayhan Ozer
    US
    Get short URL
    1121 0 0

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the arrest of 85 energy and education ministry staff as part of an investigation allegedly targeting a "network" of allies linked to a US-based cleric that Ankara accuses of plotting the 2016 coup attempt.

    Since the attempted coup, approximately 50,000 people have been arrested and taken to court on suspicion of working in cahoots with or being supporters of cleric Fethullah Gulen. Suspects have ranged in professional positions from judges and lawyers to journalists and even civilians. 

    A tank is seen in front of the gate of the General Staff headquarters during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    A tank is seen in front of the gate of the General Staff headquarters during an attempted coup in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016.

    Few details have emerged on the latest wave of arrests which followed on the heels of a court on Monday that jailed the online editor of the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet on charges of spreading "terrorist propaganda." A clear definition for which the court is yet to outline.

    The editor, Oguz Guven, will likely languish behind bars with a number of his fellow Cumhuriyet journalists who are already facing serious jail time of up to 43 years in prison, allegedly for the same offense and being ardent supporters of the Gulen. Moreover, a total of upward of 150,000 people, predominantly civil servants and security personal as well as academics have been indefinitely suspended or sacked as part of the wider post-coup crackdowns.

    Turkish-US Talks

    The intensification of the post-putsch crackdown comes during the same week that Erdogan is to travel to the Unites States and hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart, president Donald Trump. An agenda of their meeting has been leaked by Turkish media, and it is set to be a packed day for both leaders.

    Trump will host a welcoming ceremony for Erdogan and the two leaders will subsequently regret to the Oval Office after posing for cameras. Discussions will center around the calamitous conflict in Syria, but reports suggest that Erdogan's main interests will be focused on the US's recent decision to arm the Kurdish YPG in Syria.

    Erdogan is expected to try and pressure Trump to agree to extraditing the Pennsylvania-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, who Erdogan causes of masterminding the failed coup last July. 

    It was no more than two months ago that Erdogan was one of President Trump's biggest cheerleaders. Erdogan saw the Obama administration as indecisive on Syria, and took major issue with its second-term decision to arm the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which is allied with the Kurdish PKK based in Turkey, who the Erdogan government accuses of terrorism.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wipes his tears
    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Erdogan Wants to Change Trump’s Mind on Arming Kurds, But Will it Work?
    However, the Trump-Erdogan honeymoon was short-lived. Last week, Erdogan has some of his top intelligence and military brass travel to Washington to try and convince the Trump administration to sideline its policy of arming Syrian Kurds for the upcoming Raqqa offensive against Daesh, but to no avail.

    Erdogan's justice minister also propounded "new" evidence to support the request for the extradition of Mr. Gulen from the US to Turkey. According to reports, the US Justice Department thanked him for providing the evidence but gave him no news of what was going to happen next, if anything. 

    A Turkish official said that the purpose of the visits was to "pave the ground for fruitful discussions between the two presidents."

    "We were hopeful; now we are in a crisis period," he said, alluding to a widening rift in US-Turkish relations. 

    However on Friday, May 12, Mr. Erdogan appeared optimistic, saying that "we have sent a delegation ahead to the US and they have held meetings with officials. However the highest level of discussions will be held between President Trump and me." He added that their face-to-face meeting would be a "milestone." 

    Analysts are holding out little expectation that President Trump will press Erdogan to change his ways on the post-putsch mass incarcerations and muzzling the press. After Erdogan's success in the recent referendum that grants him with executive powers, Trump said that he will be "respectful" of the domestic actions of other governments. 

    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania
    © REUTERS/ Charles Mostoller
    US based cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania
    It is likely that from Erdogan's perspective, a chief objective of the talks with Trump will be to try and secure the extradition of Mr. Gulen to Turkey, which Erdogan would be able to sell at home as a major victory against coup-plotters and subversives. It is expected that Erdogan will ask Trump to heed some requests already made by the Turkish government, such as the questioning of Mr. Gulen by the US Justice Department and to block weekly videos that Gulen uploads to the internet for his supporters in Turkey to see. 

    For Erdogan, the Trump administration's position on the fate of Gulen will be the acid test that will in part determine the future of Turkey-US relations. 

    Related:

    Erdogan Wants to Change Trump’s Mind on Arming Kurds, But Will it Work?
    Erdogan: 'One Belt, One Road' Initiative Could Contribute to Defeat of Terrorism
    Erdogan Seeking 'New Beginning' With US After Trump's Decision to Arm Kurds
    Tags:
    meeting, foreign policy, terrorism, coup, security, Fethullah Gulen, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok