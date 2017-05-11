Trump, Erdogan to Discuss Anti-Terror Cooperation in Next Week - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump will host President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey at the White House on May 16 to discuss strengthening cooperation in anti-terrorism operations.

"President Donald J. Trump will welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to the White House on May 16, where the two leaders will discuss… cooperation to confront terrorism in all its forms," the release said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the US Defense Department announced that Trump approved a plan to arm YPG, the military branch of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), in order to better fight the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Syria, despite objections from Turkey.

Turkish Defense Minister Fikri Isik on Wednesday slammed the US plan to arm Kurdish militias fighting terrorism in Syria, saying that Ankara will protect its national interests, and that the US decision provokes crisis.