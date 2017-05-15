Register
03:38 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, wipes his tears

    Erdogan Wants to Change Trump’s Mind on Arming Kurds, But Will it Work?

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    220702

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Washington DC on May 16 in an attempt to change US President Donald Trump’s mind about arming the Pentagon’s most effective allies on the ground in Syria and Iraq.

    Erdogan, flush with new executive powers following a recent referendum in the country granting him expanded authority, will arrive in Washington on May 16 to meet with embattled US President Donald Trump, and arming the Kurds will be at the top of the agenda.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony in Eskisehir, Turkey, March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace
    Tensions to Increase in Turkey After Erdogan Referendum Victory - US Intel Chief

    Erdogan wants Trump do an about-face on providing weapons to a highly disciplined group of Kurdish fighters, seen by Washington as integral to assisting the US-led coalition in fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

    "This will be the dominant issue in the meeting," according to James Jeffrey, a former US ambassador to Turkey, cited by The Hill.

    The Kurdish fighters, known as YPG, are considered by Erdogan and his administration to be terrorists, due primarily to the group's refutation of the Turkish president's increasingly authoritarian rule, and the Kurds' own desire to create an autonomous state.

    "The Turks see the presence of a YPG statelet in the north of Syria that has been given one way or another support or legitimacy by the United States as a threat," Jeffrey added.

    Placing the defeat of Daesh before all other foreign policy concerns in the region, Trump and the Pentagon have now opted to give weapons to the YPG, and Erdogan, on a sudden visit to plead with Trump to reverse the order, may well have a tough time making a convincing argument.

    As reported by The Hill, Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Ben Cardin (D-MD), claimed that there are "no other options" than to ally with the Kurds and provide them with cutting-edge US weaponry, as they are "our most effective fighters."

    Cardin also claimed that Turkey is "very important to us in our campaign [against Daesh]."

    He cautioned, however, that Erdogan and his administration have "done things that made our mission more difficult," referring to a recent widespread crackdown on human rights in Turkey in the wake of a failed coup, as well as Washington's refusal to immediately extradite a former Erdogan political ally accused of staging the upheaval.

    But many foreign policy experts see the arming of the YPG by the US as a done deal.

    "This story was written in 2015," said Aaron Stein, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East, according to The Hill.

    "The US should not have intervened in Syria to begin with," Stein affirmed, "but this is a natural outcome of that intervention."

    Related:

    US Arms Supply to Kurds to Accelerate Daesh Defeat, Liberation of Raqqa - SDF
    How Pentagon's Decision to Send Weapons to Kurds Will Affect Syria
    Trump Approves US Plan to Arm Syrian Kurds Over Turkish Objection - Pentagon
    Tags:
    fear-mongering, weapons, arms, armed conflict, Atlantic Council, Daesh, coalition, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), NATO, Ben Cardin, Donald Trump, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Syria, Iraq, United States, Turkey, Kurdistan, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok