23:19 GMT +308 February 2017
    In this photo released by the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard celebrate after launching a missile during their maneuver in an undisclosed location in Iran, Tuesday, July 3, 2012. Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards test fired several ballistic missiles on Tuesday, including a long-range variety capable of hitting U.S. bases in the region as well as Israel, Iranian media reported.THE ASSOCIATED PRESS HAS NO WAY OF INDEPENDENTLY VERIFYING THE CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE.

    US May Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard a Terrorist Group

    © AP Photo/ Mostafa Qotbi/IRNA
    As part of US President Donald Trump’s pledge to end the threat of radical Islamic terrorists, the White House is reportedly in talks to designate Iran’s highly-capable Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a bona fide terrorist organization.

    Trump and his cabinet regard Iran as "the clearest danger to US interests," a senior aide told Reuters. "They’ve been looking for ways to turn up the heat," the official added. 

    The IRGC is labeled by the Times of Israel as Iran’s most powerful military and political institution. The IRGC has jurisdiction over the IRGC Quds Force, which the Israeli media outlet claims is involved in propping up Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Congressional Research Service (CRS) noted in a report titled "Iran: Politics, Human Rights, and U.S. Policy," that Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the Basiji organization within the IRGC, as well as the Law Enforcement Forces, also factor into Iran’s most "prominent" security organizations.

    The situation around the Strait of Hormuz
    © RIA Novosti.
    The situation around the Strait of Hormuz

    US Press Secretary Sean Spicer last week gave the floor to White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during a White House daily media conference. Flynn then announced that Washington is "officially" putting Tehran “on notice.” The US State Department’s tensions with Tehran, over alleged Iranian financial support of terror groups, dates to 1984, when the Middle Eastern nation was declared a state sponsor of terrorism by Washington’s diplomatic service, according to the US State Department website. Iranian officials have rejected the charge that Tehran supports terrorism, pointing instead to long-standing evidence that Saudi Arabia supports global terror, including the funding of participants in the 9/11 terror attacks on US soil.

    In this Feb. 11, 2014 file photo, then-Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo/ Lauren Victoria Burke
    Trump’s National Security Policy to Be ‘Peace Through Strength’ - General Flynn

    Days after Flynn’s “notice,” Iran conducted its first successful test of a Sumar cruise missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads. The White House issued new sanctions, directed against Iranian entities on Friday. The sanctions were imposed on individuals or groups thought to strengthen Iran’s ballistic missile program, Vox reported, including two Chinese companies and three Chinese nationals.

    According to a CRS document on Iran, sanctions targeting the IRGC have been in place since 2005. Under Executive Order 13382, signed by President George W. Bush in 2005, “numerous Iranian entities, including the IRGC itself, have been designated,” the 2016 report said, adding that EO 13382 “remains in force.” EO 13382 was aimed at banning US transactions with organizations “determined to be supporting international proliferation,” researchers said.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia Concerned Iran Could Withdraw From 2015 Nuclear Agreement - Foreign Ministry

    Further unilateral action against Tehran is unlikely to gain support from Beijing. “The sanctions will not help in enhancing trust among the different parties involved and will not help in resolving international problems,” Chinese spokesman Lu Kang said.

    A sanctions strategist from the administration of US President Barack Obama told Vox he was “very confident” that Trump’s sanctions “were prepared under Obama,” noting that Obama was willing to “hit the Chinese companies too, with some frequency.”

    Related:

    Israel 'Trying to Turn US, Europe Away' From Iran
    Russia Concerned Over Escalation of Tensions Between US, Iran
    Moscow Calls for Constructive Ties With US Despite Differences Including Iran
    Trump Sanctions Continue US Chest Beating Against Iran
    Iran to Grant US Wrestlers Visas Now That Trump's Entry Ban is Suspended
    9/11, executive order, IRGC, White House, Bush, Michael Flynn, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Tehran, Iran, Israel, China, United States, Saudi Arabia
      avatar
      karlof1
      Time to designate the entire armed forces and police forces--FBI in particular--of the Outlaw US Empire as Terrorist Organizations, and the CIA too.
    • Reply
      drblack
      General Wesley Clark: The US will attack 7 countries in 5 years
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=nUCwCgthp_E
    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      A person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act ""dangerous to human life"" that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or.
      The above is the definition from the terrorist American governments patriot act.
      Two things. Number1, why would Iran or any other nation be bound by the scum Americas laws? I'm Canadian and I could give two turds about any American law, they are for Americans and America.
      Number 2, according to the above definition America is the terrorist group, not Iran, I see no evidence of Iran intimidating or coercing its civilian population any more then other nations.
      Now why not attack Saudi Arabia, it fits the definition.
      America, a sick and sorry excuse of a nation and most certainly completely incapable of being a leader. More like class clown.
