White House Issues Unprecedented Warning to Iran

In a highly unusual step, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer interrupted a White House daily briefing with media to pave the way for President Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Retired Gen. Flynn took to the podium to announce that the United States is "officially putting Iran on notice" due to its recent missile test and attack on a Saudi military ship by Houthi fighters in Yemen.
The missile testing combined with the Houthi attack, "underscore what should have been clear to the international community all along about Iran's destabilizing behavior across the Middle East," Flynn said. "These are just the latest in the past six months in which Houthi forces that Iran has trained and armed have struck Emirati and Saudi vessels, and threatened US and allied vessels transiting the Red Sea," according to Flynn.
Footage of the attack was shown by Arab TV channels. In the video, Houthi rebels celebrate hitting the vessel by crying out, "Allahu Akbar! (God is great!) Death to America, death to Israel, a curse on the Jews and victory for Islam!"
Trump has "severely criticized" deals between Washington and Tehran, such as the nuclear arms reduction deal, in addition to the United Nations, Flynn said, adding that the agreements have been "weak and ineffective" while warning that "Iran is now feeling emboldened."
As of February 1, 2017, the US is "officially putting Iran on notice," Flynn concluded his remarks.
Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan previously verified that Iran has tested a new missile but claimed that the missile exercises did not violate the Iran nuclear arms deal with the US, China, France, the UK, Russia, and Germany.
US defense analysts believe that the attack on the Saudi ship may have been a "dress rehearsal" for a similar-style offfensive against US Navy ships stationed throughout the region.
Here's the vid:

Houthis defend their country against Saudi Arabia's terror war. It seems Mr Flynn got something wrong in addressing the press.

Austrian School,

Iran has friends ... who does A m e r i c a n s .... have ... Poroshenko !

the whole world should put the USA ON NOTICE:

Houthis are taking down Saudi and US can't stop them.

only criminals and gangsters and bullies do such things -- threatening other sovereign countries.

IRAN should drag the USA into every international court of justice...even in sovereign courts of justice -- such as to the RUSSIAN SUPREME COURT, the CHINA supreme court...

let THIS be a lesson -- once again -- to RUSSIA , CHINA AND ALL OTHER NATIONS -- they WILL BE NEXT..

'putting Iran on notice' - ooh scary usg. (sarcasm) I do wish that they would simply grow up.

Doesn't matter who's in charge, when they have an agenda they'll lie through their teeth.
He's just butt-hurt about the Saudi warship the Houthis blasted. (or pretending to be till Trump has time to sort the Saudis out.)
The mear fact he crying rather than acting is evidence he is afraid to act. Truth is, US warships are no where near as capable of defending themselves ase they're made out to be.
No. He got it exactly right.
You see, Trump must pretend he is on the Saudi side until he has time to sort the Saudis out properly. (They sponsor the radicalization of Wahabi-Wingnuts, and Trump knows it!)
that its destabilizing behavior and presence ANYWHERE in the world is not to be tolerated.
in fact the USA'S ''issuing warnings" IS one of the examples of the USA'S destabilizing, aggressive, hostile, meddlesome, preachy, threatening and destructive behavior in the world -- against every nation, every region and every human being on the planet.
since when did the USA get the self-appointed right or authority -- moral , ethical or by any measurement of civilized behavior -- to lecture and threaten and ''warn" any country or any non-american on earth?
iran should dump every single dollar in its trade - DEMAND compensation through every banking transaction in the world -- and have anyone that wants a piece of IRAN'S economic RISE -- to hold in a purse Dollar amounts that the USA OWES IRAN calculated from all the economic harm the USA sanctions and aggression have incurred - as UNPAID debt to iran.
the courts of ASEAN and ASIA...drag the USA and file cases requiring the USA to appear
as DEFENDANT -- in cases of aggression, hostile behavior, sabotage, destabilizing a region and a sovereign country, criminal sanctions behavior, THEFT of iranian assets and money -- it should drag the USA representatives to ANSWER for crimes and their country's and governments THREATENING aggressive behavior as crimes against a sovereign country and her people
in front of the UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY -- require the UN chief to open a hearing, investigation etc...drag the USA in front of the UN SECURITY COUNCIL...
DRAG THE USA in the world economic forums and world trade organization...etc..and make THEM answer to JUSTICE.
drown the USA in criminal and civil and international cases -- ...
FOR THE usa TO THREATEN AND ''ISSUE WARNINGS" TO...
DID PEOPLE -- including russians THINK just because donald trump is talking about making deals -- he or the USA has or will EVER change its behavior as the self-appointed lord of the universe?
they are WRONG -- let that sink on == and i dare say so to President Putin, Sergei Lavrov , all russian politicians and people.
they are fooling themselves that ''diplomatic niceties" with the USA -- amount to ANYTHING good --
it's WISHFUL THINKING. you dont deal with a RABID crazy dog the way you do a normal human being or animal -- ..you PUT IT DOWN.
