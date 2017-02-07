Trump: 'I Don't Know Putin' but 'Haters Going Crazy'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he did not know Russian President Vladimir Putin and had no deals with Russia, yet the "haters are going crazy," while his predecessor Barack Obama was able to make a deal with Iran without an issue.

I don't know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy — yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 февраля 2017 г.

Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

On February 3, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against 25 individuals and entities based in Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and China for allegedly supporting Tehran's ballistic missile program after its latest medium-range ballistic missile test on January 29. The United States considers the test as a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to refrain from nuclear-capable missile activity.