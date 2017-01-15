Register
    A man rests on top of a hill inside of the Oceti Sakowin camp as water protectors continue to demonstrate against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, U.S., December 2, 2016

    North Dakota Governor Thinks Trump Will Reverse Decision That Halted DAPL

    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    The governor of North Dakota thinks the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline has only been delayed, and that incoming US President Donald Trump will grant the easement the pipeline needs.

    Doug Burgum, who took office as North Dakota governor last month, told Reuters when Trump takes power, "I expect the world's going to change dramatically on that day relative to finding resolution on this issue. I would expect that [Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the pipeline] will get its easement and it will go through."

    Specter of Trump Haunts #DAPL Victory

    After months of protest centered in and around the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, the US Army Corps of Engineers denied a key easement the $3.8 billion pipeline would need to pass under federal land on its route. The Standing Rock Sioux said the pipeline would threaten their water sources and cultural heritage tied to the land around their reservation.

    North Dakota saw its most recent oil spill in early December, when more than 175,000 gallons of oil spilled from a pipeline only about 150 miles from the proposed DAPL site. North Dakota experiences about four oil spills a year. 

    The announcement was greeted as a victory, but perhaps a short-lived one: Trump has said he intends to review the decision.

    Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault has asked non-native protesters to return home and allow the next stage of the fight to play out in court

    Members of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and their supporters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) confront bulldozers working on the new oil pipeline in an effort to make them stop, September 3, 2016, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota
    © AFP 2016/ Robyn BECK
    Sioux Chair Says North Dakota Governor Blocks Tribe Access to Emergency Services

    Meanwhile, Burgum has asked protesters to clean up their camp before the spring floods come and create a potential ecological disaster. Reuters reports that hundreds of vehicles and temporary dwellings remain on the campsite and are likely to be picked up and carried away when the snow melts.

    "The amount of cleanup that needs to take place is enormous," Burgum said. "We've got a potential ecological disaster if this land floods and all the debris flows downstream into tribal lands."

    Dakota Access Pipeline, DAPL, Energy Transfer Partners, Doug Burgum, Standing Rock Sioux reservation, North Dakota
      michael
      interesting, a us governor that spends time thinking.
      marcanhalt
      I don't know where Burgum went to school, but it must have been one where even an elective like "How to Win Friends and Influence People" was not available. North Dakota is about ALL of its residents not the few that put him in office. "You best, Mr Burgum, learn how to smoke the peace pipe with some of your people, not aggravate them by telling the world what you think will happen, even before Trump says what will be done."
