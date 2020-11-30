Independent Probe Claims FBI Showing 'Proactive Interest' in Pursuing Allegations of Voter Fraud

As Donald Trump refuses to concede victory in the presidential election, which most US media have pronounced Democratic candidate Joe Biden to have won, the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society teamed up with data analyst Matt Braynard to gather evidence of alleged voter fraud by the Democratic Party.

The conservative legal nonprofit Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, in conjunction with an “election integrity” project run by Matt Braynard, a former data analyst on Trump’s 2016 campaign, have been gathering evidence of alleged voter fraud by the Democratic Party.

“I can show you the names of the people on the record having voted in multiple states in the raw data the states make available, so this isn't speculative, this is just what the data shows.” --@MattBraynard@JoshJPhilipp has more in this FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/DJphxsJKmc pic.twitter.com/GjlHXfCNzQ — crossroads (@crossroads_josh) November 27, 2020

​The investigation has called into question hundreds of thousands of potentially “problem ballots”, with the agency now said to be taking an interest in these findings.

Matt Braynard, who recently tweeted to say his probe had uncovered evidence of people voting in "multiple states”, went on Twitter on 29 November to applaud that the FBI was “proactively and directly” requesting the VIP [Voter Integrity Project] files.

Update:



- The @FBI has proactively and directly requested from me the VIP findings that indicates illegal ballots.



- By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 29, 2020

​Braynard, leader of the data team for Trump’s 2016 campaign until leaving in March 2016, said of the FBI that despite legitimate criticism of the agency, there were “many patriots within the rank-and-file” seeking to uphold “the Constitution and Law and Order”.

Philip Kline, who heads the Amistad Project, signalled the group’s eagerness to aid the FBI in a probe into hundreds of thousands of potentially fraudulent ballots in states where lawsuits had been filed, such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia. Litigation is also planned in Arizona. Braynard’s data was used to inform the lawsuits by the group.

After learning that hundreds of thousands of ballots are potentially fraudulent- The FBI has now requested to look at our data.



See statement below: pic.twitter.com/4CZKITK5cz — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) November 29, 2020

​Kline added that more data would be made available when Matt Braynard met with members of the Arizona State Legislature legislators on Monday, as Arizona’s secretary of state prepares to certify Biden’s projected win in the state.

FBI, DoJ ‘Missing in Action’

Earlier on Sunday, President Trump decried the FBI and the Justice Department for perceived inaction over allegations of massive voter fraud.

In his first interview since Election Day, Trump told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that the Department of Justice was “missing in action” regarding alleged election rigging.

“You would think if you’re in the FBI or Department of Justice, this is the biggest thing you could be looking at… Where are they? I’ve not seen anything,” said Trump in the phone interview.

The President also slammed the machines from election technology firm Dominion Voting System.

“All I can say is I haven’t heard, with all of the fraud that’s taken place, nobody has come to me and said, ‘Oh, the FBI has nabbed, you know the people that are doing this game. The FBI is looking at Dominion,’ which nobody even knows where they’re based, which nobody even knows where the votes are counted.”

Earlier this month, Trump’s lawyers claimed election fraud and foreign interference were conducted through the voting software.

Meanwhile, on 26 November, President Donald Trump said for the first time that he would leave the White House if the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden was the winner of the US election.

Answering his questions from reporters, the president responded "Certainly I will. And you know that."

Trump went on to say that "if they do, they made a mistake," adding:

"It's going to be a very hard thing to concede… I think that there will be a lot of things happening between now and (January) 20th."

The Electoral College meets on 14 December to formally cast their votes based on their states' certified results to determine the winner of the presidential election.