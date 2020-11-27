US Appeals Court Dismisses Trump Campaign's Pennsylvania Fraud Case, Says Claims 'Have No Merit'

President Trump, who has accused his political rivals of a widespread campaign of voter fraud involving mail-in ballots in key battleground states, tweeted Friday that Democratic candidate Joe Biden would only be able to become president if he could "prove that his ridiculous '80,000,000 votes' were not fraudulently or illegally obtained."

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has struck down the Trump campaign's request to block Joe Biden from being certified the winner of the state, stating that the campaign failed to provide sufficient proof of its allegations.

The campaign does not deserve an injunction to undo Pennsylvania's certification of its votes, the court indicated, because the campaign's claims "have no merit" and "the number of ballots it specifically challenges is far smaller than the roughly 81,000-vote margin of victory."

As for the campaign's allegations regarding widespread fraud involving mail-in ballots, the court determined that "tossing out millions of mail-in ballots would be drastic and unprecedented, disenfranchising a huge swath of the electorate and upsetting all down-ballot races too. That remedy would be grossly disproportionate to the procedural challenges raised."

Accordingly, the court ruled to deny the campaign's motion for an injunction pending appeal.

Poll Watchers Not Required

The ruling also took on two the Trump campaign's central charges relating to suspected vote fraud: the absence of access for Republican election monitors to observe vote counting and the hand-correction of mail-in ballots been deemed invalid.

"The ballots here are governed by Pennsylvania's election law. No federal law requires poll watchers or specifies where they must live or how close they may stand when votes are counted. Nor does federal law govern whether to count ballots with minor state-law defects or let voters cure those defects. These are all issues of state laws, not ones that we can here," the ruling said.

The ruling was written by a three-judge panel headed by Judge Stephanos Bibas, who was appointed to serve as a United States circuit judge in June 2017.

Trump campaign lead lawyer Rudy Giuliani argued the Pennsylvania fraud case in a lower court last week, citing alleged widespread fraud in Pennsylvania, and particularly in Philadelphia. Trump attacked that city's Democratic officials ahead of the election, accusing election workers of throwing out Republican poll watchers and saying "bad things happen in Philadelphia."

