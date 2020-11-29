Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 24, 2020

    Trump Says DoJ, FBI May Have Been Involved in Large-scale Voter Fraud

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    The Trump campaign has accused Democratic Party officials in half-a-dozen battleground states of widespread election fraud, mostly involving mail-in ballots. Democrats, most legacy media, and even some Republicans have dismissed the allegations and urged the president to concede defeat.

    President Donald Trump has said accused the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation of possibly being 'in on' the alleged plot to steal the election from him on November 3.

    "This is a terrible thing that's happened. The mail-in ballots are a disaster. They sent millions and millions and millions of mail-in ballots. I'm sure you know people that got two, three or four, because I do, where they said you know we got four ballots, they got one at a country home, dead people were seeing ballots. But even worse, dead people were applying to get a ballot. They were making application to get ballots. We're not talking about ten people. We're talking - there are a lot of dead people that so-called voted in this election," Trump alleged, speaking to Fox News in a telephone interview Sunday morning.

    "This is total fraud and how the FBI and the Department of Justice, I don't know, maybe they're involved, but how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud," Trump added.

    Saying that the world is watching what's going on in the United States, Trump indicated that he's had leaders of other countries calling him up and saying "that's the most messed up election we've ever seen."

    Going through his campaign's other allegations, Trump pointed to so-called 'glitches' of Dominion voting machines which shifted thousands of votes from Trump to Biden, and said he had sworn affidavits to back up these allegations.

    The president also recalled the discrepancy between results coming in election night and those coming in later thanks to large "dumps" of votes in Biden's favour "in Michigan, in Pennsylvania" and other swing states. "And all of the sudden I went from winning by a lot to losing by a little, and in some cases it took a period of time to do it," he claimed.

    Trump also accused judges and the media of shirking away from their responsibilities to hear his campaign's lawsuits and cover the fraud allegations. "The media doesn't want to talk about it. They know how fraudulent this is. It's no different than Hunter," he said, referring to Joe Biden's son and his alleged pay-to-play corruption in Ukraine during the Obama presidency.

    "We don't have freedom of the press in this country. We have suppression by the press. You can't have a scandal if nobody reports about it," Trump suggested.

     

    Echoing claims made by other members of his family about the supposed unlikelihood of Biden receiving 15 million more votes than Barack Obama, Trump suggested there was no way that Biden got 80 million votes. "I got 63 million votes four years ago and won quite handily in the electoral college...We were hoping to get 68 or so and we felt that was a path to an easy victory. I got 74 million votes - the largest in the history of a sitting president. So many millions more than we were even trying to get. And everyone said this is over. I'm telling you, 10 o'clock [election night] everybody thought it was over. And then the phoney mail-ins started coming in."

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

