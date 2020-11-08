Register
05:09 GMT08 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People light fireworks after news media declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, at BLM Plaza in Washington, DC, U.S., November 7, 2020

    Agony & Ecstasy: Streets Across US Witness Protests as Biden-Harris Projected to Win Election

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    US election 2020
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/08/1081089117_0:149:3072:1877_1200x675_80_0_0_af058f23663a9ddd4918a7039645d1e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us-elections-2020-news/202011081081089095-agony--ecstasy-streets-across-us-witness-protests-as-biden-harris-projected-to-win-election/

    On Satuday, Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris addressed the nation from Wilmington, Delaware. They were presented as "president-elect" and "vice president-elect", after being projected to win the 2020 presidential election.

    Residents of multiple American cities took to the streets on Saturday as the media, along with world leaders and celebrities, congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their projected victory in the US presidential election. 

    While some gatherings erupted into dance parties and celebrations, others appeared to be more tense, sometimes involving standoffs of opposing activists. In other cases, groups of demonstrators were pushed back by the police. 

    Even though a handful of votes remains to be counted and no official results were unveiled, many have referred to Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as "president-elect" and "vice president-elect", including the heads of countries like Canada, Spain, the UK, the UAE, and many others. 

    Some people, according to social media users, took to the streets of New York City to "celebrate the election results", along with apparently burning Trump-Pence flags in New York City.

    ​In Washington, DC, Black Lives Matter activists also took to the streets with black umbrellas - although forecasts did not anticipate rain, according to social media users.

    The area around the White House also saw some demonstrations.

    ​​Videos allegedly filmed in Salem, Oregon, showed Biden and Trump supporters "going on the offensive", and police officers pushing the protesters back.

    ​Other protests, according to the footage shared on social media, looked more like parties, some apparently Christmas-themed.

    ​On Saturday, Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, presented as "president-elect" and "vice president-elect", delivered remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, proclaiming victory in the presidential election and thanking Americans for their support, even though official results in the race for the White House have yet to be announced.

    Related:

    Joe Biden Speaks to Nation After Being Projected US Election Winner
    Potential Contenders for Biden’s Cabinet Unveiled, as Democrat Projected to Win White House
    'President-Elect' Joe Biden Pledges to 'Make America Respected Around the World Again'
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US Election 2020, US Election, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse