Agony & Ecstasy: Streets Across US Witness Protests as Biden-Harris Projected to Win Election

On Satuday, Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris addressed the nation from Wilmington, Delaware. They were presented as "president-elect" and "vice president-elect", after being projected to win the 2020 presidential election.

Residents of multiple American cities took to the streets on Saturday as the media, along with world leaders and celebrities, congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their projected victory in the US presidential election.

While some gatherings erupted into dance parties and celebrations, others appeared to be more tense, sometimes involving standoffs of opposing activists. In other cases, groups of demonstrators were pushed back by the police.

Even though a handful of votes remains to be counted and no official results were unveiled, many have referred to Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as "president-elect" and "vice president-elect", including the heads of countries like Canada, Spain, the UK, the UAE, and many others.

Some people, according to social media users, took to the streets of New York City to "celebrate the election results", along with apparently burning Trump-Pence flags in New York City.

#NewYorkCity #NYC

Just now:

The scene in New York City where reportedly thousands have gathered in Washington Square Park to 'celebrate' the election results.



Some have just set fire to a Trump 2020 flag; others splashing in a fountain.



Credit: NYC Protest Updates 2020 pic.twitter.com/YbfK9PI32h — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 8, 2020

Protesters just burned a Trump flag at Washington Square Park. pic.twitter.com/tZVB8BpT9E — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 8, 2020

Spirits are high following the electoral defeat of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/iOAVdxEZPu — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) November 8, 2020

​In Washington, DC, Black Lives Matter activists also took to the streets with black umbrellas - although forecasts did not anticipate rain, according to social media users.

#Washington #DC

Very large crowd of Antifa-BLM demonstrators moving away from the White House, several of which are dressed in all black ‘bloc’ attire, have umbrella, and several shields spotted.



No rain in the forecast, per locals.



Credit: Meredith Lee pic.twitter.com/pPvBMLC5d6 — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) November 8, 2020

The area around the White House also saw some demonstrations.

Americans celebrating Biden’s election victory in front of the White House with dances, songs and bubbly #Biden pic.twitter.com/ZlckURdzcs — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) November 7, 2020

​​Videos allegedly filmed in Salem, Oregon, showed Biden and Trump supporters "going on the offensive", and police officers pushing the protesters back.

Tensions are rising at a rally in Salem, Oregon as #Trump supporters go on the offensive against left-wing activists #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/83x3GaAudM — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) November 7, 2020

Salem police between opposing protesters at Oregon state Capitol pic.twitter.com/OOZWJnZ6WV — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) November 8, 2020

​Other protests, according to the footage shared on social media, looked more like parties, some apparently Christmas-themed.

Crowd tonight in downtown Portland at the Pioneer Courthouse Square now dancing while a DJ plays music, in celebration of President Elect Joe Biden. #Portland #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/ujQ9flwOzE — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 8, 2020

this was the first time i heard this song in 2020 and it was absolutely the best possible occasion 🎁 pic.twitter.com/Fb5fd2cDCH — adri ♛ (@adriofwands) November 8, 2020

The crowd is dancing and singing to Mariah Carey's “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” @npr @TBowmanNPR pic.twitter.com/BqTIVIi2Lh — Monika Evstatieva (@MEvstatieva) November 7, 2020

Who knew Joe Biden would put and end to social distancing so soon? pic.twitter.com/2I93jPaY10 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 8, 2020

