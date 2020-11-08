'President-Elect' Joe Biden Pledges to 'Make America Respected Around the World Again'

Addressing the nation on Saturday, projected president-elect Joe Biden said that he won the election with the most votes cast in the US history, pledging to "make America respected around the world again" and touting his "convincing victory".
"The people of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, the one with the most votes ever cast on the presidential ticket in the history of the nation", Biden said.
He went on to promise "not to divide but unify" as president, urging Americans to stop treating opponents as "enemies" and asking Trump supporters to "give him a chance". He also vowed to govern as "an American president, not a Democrat".
"I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see Red and Blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people", Biden stated. "It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again".
Elaborating on his mandate, Biden outlined dealing with climate change and systemic racism as key issues, also pledging to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.
Saying "let this era of demonisation of America begin to end now", Biden asserted that the US will "lead by power of its example".
"Tonight, the whole world is watching America. I believe at our best America is a beacon for the globe. And we lead not by the example of our power, but by the power of our example", the Democrat stated.
