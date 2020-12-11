Register
14:32 GMT11 December 2020
    Julian Assange Awarded Prize by Catalonia Dignity Commission Outside Westminster Magistrates' Court

    UK
    by
    The WikiLeaks publisher remains incarcerated in pre-trial detention at Belmarsh prison as he awaits Judge Vanessa Baraitser's decision over whether or not he should be extradited to the Unites States to face charges of espionage for his role in publishing classified US documents exposing war crimes and other criminal behaviour.

    An award for Julian Assange was presented outside Westminster Magistrates' Court by the Catalonia Dignity Commission on 11 December 2020.

    The award, which was accepted by the Committee to Defend Julian Assange (JADC) on the WikiLeaks publisher's behalf, followed a brief remand hearing held at 10:30 a.m. Mr Assange did not appear via video link as "Judge Baratiser has dispensed with the requirement that he be there" due to the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in his prison block at Belmarsh, Ed Fitzgerald QC for the defence told the court.

    "Our organisation which has been defending civil rights since its creation 18 years ago recognises Julian Assange, the very essence of democratic journalism as based on transparency and the citizen's right to verified information", Júlia Strubell explained outside of the court building.

    "The scandal is that Julian Assange is on trial for doing this. Yet the only crimes we can in any way relate to Julian Assange are the war crimes he himself has denounced over the years. A clear distinction [at all times must be] made between the alleged national security interests which dishonest governments claim has been violated and the illegitimate use they make of security and secrecy as a way of disguising corruption, war mongering, and the abuse of power for imperialist ends", Ms Strubell added.

    ​The statement also thanked Mr Assange for supporting "the Catalan people's rights to self-determination" and the "invaluable aid he offered the independence referendum held in October 2017".

    Ms Strubell noted that almost 3,000 Catalans are being "investigated and prosecuted" via a sedition law and a "gag law" by the self-proclaimed "most progressive [Spanish] government in history".

    The Catalonia Dignity Commission has awarded prior prizes to former concentration camp prisoners, anti-fascist activists "of all kinds", and added its voice to the international call for Mr Assange's "immediate and unconditional release".

    ​Longtime activist Eric Levy, 92, accepted the award on behalf of Mr Assange and the JADC. "Solidarity is the cornerstone of every movement striving for a better society", Mr Levy said. He proceeded to say that "this is what we are engaged in, day-in and day-out, and have been for years now for a dearly and most justly beloved Julian Assange. On the streets and pavements and online".

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Ms Júlia Strubell hands the 2019 Catalonia Dignity Commission award to Eric Levy of Committee to Defend Julian Assange on 11 December 2020 outside Westminster Magistrates' Court

    Artist Daniel Fooks was also present at the award ceremony where he handed Emmy Butlin of JADC a painting of Mr Assange with a raised, clenched fist.

    "I think it is outrageous what has been done to Julian Assange", Mr Fooks said. He added that he fears we will "be entering a new time of fascism" if Mr Assange loses his cases. He ended by saying "Dark days are ahead, we must all fight now. Free Julian Assange".

    ​The award-winning publisher and journalist will continue to be held on remand until 4 January 2021. Judge Baraitser is due to hand down her decision as to whether or not Mr Assange should be extradited to the United States on the same day. He faces up to 175 years in prison for his role in publishing classified US documents revealing war crimes and other criminality perpetrated by the US-led forces in IraqAfghanistan, and US-occupied Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

