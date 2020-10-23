Register
14:49 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A flotilla of fishing boats sail by the Gateshead Millennium bridge

    UK Trade Secretary Predicts ‘Singapore-on-Tyne’ Post-Brexit Northern Boom Amid Japan Deal

    © AP Photo / Owen Humphreys
    UK
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0f/1080467332_0:0:3188:1794_1200x675_80_0_0_fdd21967695edb9c8c227fc347220003.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010231080860567-uk-trade-secretary-predicts-singapore-on-tyne-post-brexit-northern-boom-amid-japan-deal/

    Liz Truss hailed a bright future in tech industries for north-east England the day before she signed a bilateral free trade deal with Japan, the first since the UK left the EU this year. Japanese carmaker Nissan employs 7,000 people at its Sunderland plant.

    UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss has said post-Brexit trade deals could transform the north-east of England into a booming "Singapore-on-Tyne".

    Truss said 27 years of European Union (EU) membership had left the UK stuck "in the trade slow lane” and northern cities like Newcastle upon Tyne could become thriving hubs of the tech sector. 

    “This is about Singapore-on-Tyne, it's about turbocharging our successful industries that we've already got in parts of the country like the North East," Truss told the Daily Telegraph on Thursday. “Newcastle is a hub of computer gaming firms – Assassin’s Creed was developed there – but at the moment there are lots of barriers to selling into foreign markets.”

    British trade with non-EU countries has grown ten times faster than the UK's commerce with the 27 remaining members of the block over the past decade. More than half of British exports in both goods and services now go outside the EU.

    In Tokyo on Friday, Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi signed the finalised trade deal between the two countries. The British minister, who called the signing a  “landmark moment for Britain", presented her Japanese colleague with a wry gift of a jar of Stilton cheese from posh London department store Fortnum and Mason.

    Abolishing tariffs on the pungent blue-veined English delicacy had been a sticking point of talks towards the deal over the summer.

    French fishing boats (File)
    © AP Photo / MICHEL SPINGLER
    Brexit Deal Needs to Reflect That We Regain Control of Fisheries - UK Chief Secretary to Treasury
    Truss said it was appropriate for “the land of the rising sun to welcome in the dawn of a new era of free trade,” calling the east Asian power a "key ally and major investor in Britain." Japanese carmaker Nissan employs around 7,000 people at it's plant in Sunderland, near Newcastle, which produces about 2,000 vehicles per day.

    "This is the first new free trade deal to be agreed since the UK once again became an independent trading nation," Truss added.

    "This is a manifestation of the determination of Japan and the United Kingdom to carry on vigorously promoting free trade,” Motegi told reporters, stressing that the agreement had taken only four-and-a-half months to negotiate.

    The UK is also reportedly close to inking trade deals with Canada, Mexico, Chile and Peru, with Australia, New Zealand, Brunei, Vietnam and Malaysia also in Westminster's sights.

    Talks on a post-Brexit free trade agreement with the EU almost collapsed last week. But European Commission envoy Michel Barnier returned to London on Thursday after conceding that the UK should be treated as a sovereign nation since leaving the bloc in January.

    Related:

    New Westminster Publicity Campaign Informs Firms 'Time is Running Out' to Prepare for No-Deal Brexit
    EU Doesn’t Want to Give Britain Brexit Deal that Doesn’t Suit Them, Politician Says
    Signing of Trade Deal With Japan Shows What UK Can Do As 'Independent Trading Nation', Truss Says
    Tags:
    Nissan, Sunderland, Newcastle, Brexit, European Union, Trade, Liz Truss, Japan, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse