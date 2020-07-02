Register
05:18 GMT02 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Buildings are seen above Hong Kong and Chinese flags, as pro-China supporters celebration after China's parliament passes national security law for Hong Kong, in Hong Kong, China June 30, 2020.

    Chinese Envoy to UK Argues London Hong Kong Remarks Are ‘Gross Interference’ in Internal Affairs

    © REUTERS / Tyrone Siu
    UK
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/22/1079772246_0:75:3072:1803_1200x675_80_0_0_50a5297094f5fd811f2ee949bce286b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007021079772216-chinese-envoy-to-uk-argues-london-hong-kong-remarks-are-gross-interference-in-internal-affairs/

    On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office summoned Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming to express "deep concerns" over the new national security law for Hong Kong passed by China's top legislative body and signed by President Xi Jinping on Tuesday.

    China's Ambassador to the UK Liu Xiaoming has slammed Britain's "accusations" against a newly-adopted national security law for Hong Kong and during a Wednesday meeting with UK Foreign Office permanent undersecretary, Sir Simon McDonald, expressed Beijing's "grave concern and strong opposition" to the UK interfering in its internal affairs, the embassy said in a press release on Thursday.

    "On July 1st, Ambassador Liu Xiaoming met with Sir Simon McDonald, Permanent Undersecretary to the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. During the meeting, Ambassador Liu categorically rejected the unwarranted accusations of the UK side against the national security law for Hong Kong SAR and stated China's solemn position regarding the wrong remarks and deeds of the UK side", the press release read.

    The Chinese diplomat made clear that remarks by British officials on the Hong Kong SAR law are viewed by Beijing as "irresponsible and unwarranted" and represent a "gross interference in China’s internal affair".

    Xiaoming urged the UK government to "immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are the internal affairs of China".

    "The recent remarks by the UK side on the national security law for Hong Kong SAR are irresponsible and unwarranted. They represent a gross interference in China's internal affairs and run counter to the important principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference in each other's internal affairs endorsed by the UN Charter and the Joint Communiqué of the UK and China on exchange of ambassadors", the embassy said.

    Xiaoming argued that it's the responsibility of the central government of any country to "uphold" its national security, adding that the law concerning Hong Kong was "necessary and reasonable" to "end the chaos and restore order" in the autonomous city.

    The ambassador highlighted that the "core content of the Sino-British Joint Declaration" was to ensure that Hong Kong returns to China and that the UK would have no responsibility over Hong Kong after its handover to Beijing.

    "The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction, or right of ‘supervision’ over Hong Kong after the handover. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China. Its affairs are purely China's internal affairs and brook no external interference. China remains unwavering in its determination to safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and development interests", the release stated.

    On Wednesday, the UK Foreign Office summoned Ambassador Liu Xiaoming to echo Prime Minister Boris Johnson's and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's claims that the law, adopted on Tuesday, breached the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, which provides Hong Kong with autonomy until 2047.

    In response to the adoption of the new law, Johnson offered UK citizenship rights for nearly 3 million British Nationals Overseas (BNO) in Hong Kong and their immediate families. The move would provide them with the right to live in the UK for five years and then apply for settled status and citizenship.

    The Hong Kong security law's adoption was welcomed by 52 countries in a joint statement presented by the Cuban delegation at the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

    Related:

    US' Pompeo Denounces China's 'Draconian' Security Law, Pledges to Defend Hong Kong's Freedoms
    Hong Kong Demonstrators Stage Unauthorised Rally Against New National Security Law - Video
    Hong Kong National Security Law Gives Right For 'Final Say' to Central Gov't
    New National Security Office in Hong Kong to Target Foreign Forces
    Hong Kong Hires London-Based PR Firm, Pays Millions for Fresh Media Image
    Tags:
    UK Foreign Office, Liu Xiaoming, internal affairs, law, Hong Kong, UK, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Future on Your Plate: Meet 3D-Printed Meat
    White House Scramble
    White House Scramble
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse