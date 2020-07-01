Cuba, 52 Countries Voice Their Support for China's National Security Law in Hong Kong

China's new National Security Legislation introduced on Tuesday has been mired in controversy. While activists accuse the Chinese authorities of looking to curb opposition demonstration, Beijing is adamant that the law is intended to preserve the integral security of the autonomous region.

Speaking on behalf of 52 countries, Cuba welcomed the adoption of China's new National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region introduced on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 44th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the same day, the joint statement reiterated the new legislation as a matter of China's sovereignty.

"Non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states is an essential principle enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and a basic norm of international relations", the Cuban representative read.

"In any country, the legislative power on national security issues rests with State, which in essence is not a human rights issue and therefore not subject to discussion at the Human Rights Council".

"We believe that every country has the right to safeguard its national security through legislation, and commend relevant steps taken for this purpose", the statement said.

They welcomed the adoption of the decision by China's legislature to "establish and improve" the legal framework of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) for safeguarding national security.

The statement also expressed their support for "China's reaffirmation of adherence to 'One Country, Two Systems' guideline".

Chinese lawmakers voted to introduce the law at the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress.

Taking effect at 11pm on Tuesday, the move reaffirms the Chinese Basic Law of 1997 which explicitly outlaws secession, sedition, subversion of state power, terrorism, and foreign interference and funding of local organisations.

It comes amid a backdrop controversy, with Hong Kong opposition activists claiming that the new legislation breaches Hong Kong's autonomous status under the 'One Country, Two Systems' arrangement.