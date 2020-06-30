Carrie Lam Assures Newly-Passed National Security Law Won't Undermine Hong Kong's Autonomy

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has said that the national security law will not undermine Hong Kong's autonomy.
Carrie Lam added that Hong Kong was not afraid of the possible sanctions that the United States is prepared to impose over the city's new security law.
"No sanctions can scare us, we are psychologically prepared," Lam said at a briefing, adding that many of the city's industries using these dual-use products are likely to find an alternative, and the restrictions will have with little impact on Hong Kong.
According to the chief executive, if necessary, in response to similar restrictive measures of other countries, Beijing may take countermeasures, and if the central government needs diplomatic assistance from Hong Kong, it will certainly receive it.
