Boris Johnson is 'Keen to Get Back to Work' After Recovering from COVID-19 - Report

On Sunday, the British Prime Minister was discharged from the London-based hospital where he was admitted to after developing severe symptoms of coronavirus, which he was diagnosed with last month. His pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds has also contracted the virus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “keen to get back to work” after returning from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, where he has spent a week following a deterioration in his condition, caused by COVID-19, Daily Mail reported, citing sources familiar with the development. However, according to the outlet, Johnson’s pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds, who has also developed symptoms of coronavirus, as well as the prime minister’s doctors, were still concerned that it might be too early for the politician to get back in the saddle.

According to the PM’s spokesman, Johnson also had a call with First Secretary of State and his deputy during the pandemic Dominic Raab a few days ago and was now fully “focused on recovery”.

“He continues his recovery at Chequers”, Johnson’s spokesman said as quoted by Daily Mail. “He's not doing government work”.

Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus in late March and was admitted to hospital on 5 April after corona-induced symptoms, including a cough and a high temperature, caused a deterioration in his condition. The prime minister received “standard oxygen treatment” in the hospital, according to official reports, and was discharged a week later after making “good progress” and testing negative for the infection.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds, 32, who was banned from visiting the prime minister in the intensive care unit in the hospital, where he spent three nights, was also bedridden with COVID-19 for a week. The former political advisor announced on 4 April that she was “on the mend” now and feeling “stronger” as she was also expecting her first child with the prime minister this summer. This week, Symonds also received a call from US First Lady Melania Trump, who wished her a speedy recovery.

The couple, who had not seen each other for over two weeks due to coronavirus precautions, are now reunited and slowly recovering from the illness in the prime minister’s residence in Chequers in Buckinghamshire; the two have already been spotted taking a stroll outside their country home.

The development comes as the United Kingdom continues its battle with coronavirus, which has taken lives of more than 14,600 people in the state so far, according to the data published on 18 April.