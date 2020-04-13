UK PM Spokesman Says Boris Johnson Tested Negative for Coronavirus Before He Left Hospital

The spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Monday that the prime minister tested negative for the coronavirus before he was discharged from the hospital.
The spokesman further noted that Mr Johnson will follow medical advice on when he should return to work.
"He was only released from the hospital yesterday and any decisions which he makes in relation to when he returns to government work will be following the advice of his medical team," the spokesman said.
Speaking further, the spokesman noted that a total of 18,000 tests for coronavirus were conducted in the United Kingdom in 24 hours and the country was making good progress towards its target of 100,000 daily tests.
"New capacity is coming on stream all of the time and I think we are making good progress," the spokesman said.
