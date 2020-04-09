BoJo’s Pregnant Fiancée Symonds Reportedly Barred From Visiting PM and Her Mum, Left 'Distraught'

Carrie Symonds, the former political advisor who is now expecting her first child with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is banned from visiting her fiancé in in the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday night after his coronavirus-induced condition worsened, the Daily Telegraph reported.
Symonds, who has also been infected with coronavirus and spent the whole of last week in bed, was reportedly left “distraught” by her boyfriend’s hospitalisation, a source told the outlet. She is now reportedly staying in their joint home in Camberwell, south London in self-isolation, and, according to the British media, is not even able to see her mum Josephine Mcaffee, who is over 70 and especially vulnerable to the virus.
Symonds had not seen her fiancé for several weeks, according to reports, as the former Conservative Party’s head of communications urgently moved out from Downing Street 10 after her boyfriend started showing coronavirus-related symptoms in late March. On Saturday, she announced on Twitter that she had been bedridden with Covid-19 for a week but was now “on the mend” and feeling “stronger”.
Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring: https://t.co/JPvIDeB3l6— Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020
Meanwhile, Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night after his condition worsened.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, around 61,000 coronavirus cases have been registered in the United Kingdom so far, while more than 7,000 people have died from the virus-related illness Covid-19.
