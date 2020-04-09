BoJo’s Pregnant Fiancée Symonds Reportedly Barred From Visiting PM and Her Mum, Left 'Distraught'

On 4 April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pregnant girlfriend and the Conservative Party’s former head of communications Carrie Symonds revealed that she has been struggling with Covid-19 symptoms for a week. A few days later, her fiancé, who has also been infected with the virus, was urgently admitted to hospital.

Carrie Symonds, the former political advisor who is now expecting her first child with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is banned from visiting her fiancé in in the intensive care unit at St Thomas' Hospital, where he was admitted on Sunday night after his coronavirus-induced condition worsened, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Symonds, who has also been infected with coronavirus and spent the whole of last week in bed, was reportedly left “distraught” by her boyfriend’s hospitalisation, a source told the outlet. She is now reportedly staying in their joint home in Camberwell, south London in self-isolation, and, according to the British media, is not even able to see her mum Josephine Mcaffee, who is over 70 and especially vulnerable to the virus.

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrives for the Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Symonds had not seen her fiancé for several weeks, according to reports, as the former Conservative Party’s head of communications urgently moved out from Downing Street 10 after her boyfriend started showing coronavirus-related symptoms in late March. On Saturday, she announced on Twitter that she had been bedridden with Covid-19 for a week but was now “on the mend” and feeling “stronger”.

Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be v reassuring: https://t.co/JPvIDeB3l6 — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) April 4, 2020

​Meanwhile, Johnson was admitted to hospital on Sunday night after his condition worsened.

According to UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, the prime minister was now “improving” after three night in intensive care, as he was sitting up in bed and engaging with his clinical team. It is not clear though when he will be able to see Symonds, who is expecting to give birth to their first child in summer.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, around 61,000 coronavirus cases have been registered in the United Kingdom so far, while more than 7,000 people have died from the virus-related illness Covid-19.