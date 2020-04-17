Register
    FILE PHOTO: First lady Melania Trump listens to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., 4 February 2020

    Melania Trump Calls Boris Johnson's Girlfriend, Conveys Wishes for 'Speedy Recovery' from COVID-19

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    by
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/18/1078621854_0:129:1757:1118_1200x675_80_0_0_2dfa502ac9d69d0d3f535809f71def50.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202004171078991872-melania-trump-calls-boris-johnsons-girlfriend-conveys-wishes-for-speedy-recovery-from-covid-19/

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on 12 April, having spent three nights in intensive care there after his COVID-19 symptoms worsened, with his pregnant 32-year-old fiancée Carrie Symonds also battling coronavirus-like symptoms.

    Melania Trump called UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds on Thursday to wish her fiancée a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

    "The United States was praying for their speedy and full recoveries," according to a White House readout of the conversation.

    The First Lady also reaffirmed that the United States “stands together with the United Kingdom in the fight to defeat the coronavirus pandemic”.

    The two women expressed optimism that the United States and the United Kingdom “would get through this difficult period and emerge stronger than before.”

    Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 7, 2020 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds after the match
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 7, 2020 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his partner Carrie Symonds after the match

    Earlier, Donald Trump had extended an offer of help to the UK Prime Minister when he was first taken to the central London medical facility, saying at a White House press conference:

    "We'll see if we can be of help. We've contacted all of Boris' doctors, and we'll see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go."

    Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds, who announced on 4 April on Twitter that she had been bedridden with COVID-19 for a week but was “on the mend” and feeling “stronger”, are believed to be recovering at the Prime Minister’s country residence Chequers in Buckinghamshire, where his 32-year old fiancée took the call, writes The Sun.

    Earlier, Johnson, 55, spent three nights in intensive care a day after being rushed to London’s St Thomas' hospital on 5 April after his coronavirus symptoms, including a cough and a high temperature, persisted unabated.

    At the time, official reports said he was not put on a ventilator but continued to receive “standard oxygen treatment”.

    Johnson was discharged on 12 April after his condition improved, with the Prime Minister expected to take some time to recuperate.
    First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who is deputising for the Prime Minister while he recovers from the virus, announced on 15 April that the UK’s lockdown would continue for at least another three weeks into May.

    Cyclists pass an electronic billboard displaying a Public health information campaign message from the UK government and local government in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 28, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Cyclists pass an electronic billboard displaying a Public health information campaign message from the UK government and local government in London as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, March 28, 2020.
    "We have just come too far, we’ve lost too many loved ones, we’ve already sacrificed far too much to ease up now, especially when we are beginning to see the evidence that our efforts are starting to pay off,” Raab told reporters.

    "Any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus," added Raab.

    Originally, the measures triggered by the spread of the COVID-19 novel respiratory disease were announced on 23 March for a three-week period.

    © REUTERS / John Sibley
    UK ambulance

    UK Health Minister Matt Hancock also issued a warning regarding lifting restrictions too soon, insisting the virus would “run rampant”.

    On Wednesday a YouGov poll found 91 per cent of Brits support extending the coronavirus lockdown measures for three more weeks, with 67 per cent saying they strongly support it.

    ​There are currently over 104,100 registered COVID-19 cases in the UK, with 13,700 people having died of the respiratory disease, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally

