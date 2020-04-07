‘He'll Get Through It’: Prayers For Johnson to Recover Soon From COVID-19 Flood Twitter

While UK PM Boris Johnson undergoes intensive care treatment for the coronavirus infection, hashtags #PrayForBoris and #getwellsoonboris started trending on Twitter, wishing the prime minister a quick recovery.
“Regardless of where you stand on the political axis, Boris isn't just the PM, he is also someones fiancé & soon to be father, son & brother. Anyone who has ever had a family member sent to the Intensive Care Unit will know how scary this time is. Pray for Boris", a user tweeted.
Regardless of where you stand on the political axis, Boris isn't just the PM, he is also someones fiancé & soon to be father, son & brother. Anyone who has ever had a family member sent to the Intensive Care Unit will know how scary this time is. Pray for Boris. #PrayForBoris— The People’s Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) April 6, 2020
A prayer for the Prime Minister tonight. #PrayForBoris pic.twitter.com/kSHoWwn4q4— Marcus Walker (@WalkerMarcus) April 6, 2020
A great amount of the supportive tweets highlighted the hard time Johnson’s four children from a previous marriage may be going through due to his illness, in particular his pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds.
“No matter what your party politics, all decent-minded folk in this country are behind our Prime Minister tonight", tweeted The Sun’s executive editor, Dan Wootton. “We need him to win this battle quickly against the odds, just like he always has done”.
No matter what your party politics, all decent minded folk in this country are behind our Prime Minister tonight.— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) April 6, 2020
We need him to win this battle quickly against the odds, just like he always has done throughout his political career.#GetWellBoris
On 27 March, Johnson, along with the country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock, announced that they had tested positive for the virus. On Friday, Johnson said in a video message that he would remain in self-isolation, as he was still showing symptoms of the disease.
He'll get through it. Best wishes to Boris and everyone with this terrible disease. No politics just positive thoughts #GetWellBoris pic.twitter.com/TjykidTBZC— Rob in the Peak (@Rob15333645) April 6, 2020
Boris Johnson has children, with one on its way, meaning a pregnant wife. Therefore now is such a hard time for him.— Adam🐝 (@amtfifa) April 7, 2020
Imagine wanting a father to die over politics, let’s put it in your shoes, I don’t know what I’d do without my dad❤️
Boris, get well soon💪🏼#GetWellBoris pic.twitter.com/pj03sWo6DF
Boris Johnson vs Coronavirus— Ross 🔰 (@RossGFC88) April 6, 2020
Stay Strong PM #GetWellBoris pic.twitter.com/Sr4xeM3VUK
Anyone tweeting about Boris or wishing death on him.. unfollow me and block me so I can no longer see your shit.— amy 🖤 (@aimes_lou) April 6, 2020
At the end of the day no matter how you feel about his politics etc he is still a human being with a family
Thanks in advance #GetWellBoris
#PrayForBoris— Jessica 🌤️ (@3rdMind1st) April 7, 2020
Sending @BorisJohnson an armful of prayers and best wishes.
Boris Johnson has been taken into intensive care. Now is not the time to make fun of him so I'm putting the jokes on hold. Please join me in wishing him a full recovery from this horrendous illness.#GetWellBoris #getwellsoonboris #Covid_19— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@GetBrexit_Done) April 6, 2020
Come on @BorisJohnson !!, You can beat it. Keep fighting💪 #PrayForBoris— jinny #StayHomeSaveLives ♡︎ (@bigboss_JP) April 7, 2020
My prayers with British PM @BorisJohnson. India praying for u.— vivek chaudhary (@vc90) April 7, 2020
Get well soon sir.
Together we will beat #ChinaVirus. #ChineseVirusCorona #GetWellBoris #PrayForBoris
Hang in there Boris. Your friends, family, colleagues and your country desperately needs you 💙🇬🇧— Dillon Hughes-Moretti #StayHomeSaveLives (@DillonMoretti) April 6, 2020
Wishing our Prime Minister and Leader a speedy recovery🇬🇧🙏#PrayForBoris #GetWellBoris pic.twitter.com/bbiuCcQKc7
