‘He'll Get Through It’: Prayers For Johnson to Recover Soon From COVID-19 Flood Twitter

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was urgently moved to the intensive care unit of St. Thomas’ Hospital in London after his condition worsened, eleven days after he announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

While UK PM Boris Johnson undergoes intensive care treatment for the coronavirus infection, hashtags #PrayForBoris and #getwellsoonboris started trending on Twitter, wishing the prime minister a quick recovery.

“Regardless of where you stand on the political axis, Boris isn't just the PM, he is also someones fiancé & soon to be father, son & brother. Anyone who has ever had a family member sent to the Intensive Care Unit will know how scary this time is. Pray for Boris", a user tweeted.

A great amount of the supportive tweets highlighted the hard time Johnson’s four children from a previous marriage may be going through due to his illness, in particular his pregnant girlfriend Carrie Symonds.

“No matter what your party politics, all decent-minded folk in this country are behind our Prime Minister tonight", tweeted The Sun’s executive editor, Dan Wootton. “We need him to win this battle quickly against the odds, just like he always has done”.

On 27 March, Johnson, along with the country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock, announced that they had tested positive for the virus. On Friday, Johnson said in a video message that he would remain in self-isolation, as he was still showing symptoms of the disease.

