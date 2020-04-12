COVID-19-Hit UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital as he continues to recover from coronavirus, his office stated on Sunday.
"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received," a spokesman said.
Johnson will not be immediately returning to work but will continue his recovery in the official country residence.
Johnson's pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds has praised the medical staff who helped the prime minister come through COVID-19.
"I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you," she said.
At the same time, the prime minister's half-bother Max Johnson has slammed the health treatment provided to the leader prior to his hospitalisation while he was self-isolating.
As of Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the United Kingdom surpassed 70,000, with almost 9,000 fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation.
