Register
09:07 GMT23 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Just Announce That the Couple is Set to Marry?

    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan/Invision
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202008231080252675-did-cristiano-ronaldos-girlfriend-just-announce-that-the-couple-is-set-to-marry/

    This is not the first time Georgina Rodriguez has fuelled rumours that she and Cristiano Ronaldo had taken their relationship to a new level, with the latest incident setting tongues wagging in late June, as the model took to Instagram to share a pic of herself sunbathing on a yacht sporting a massive diamond on her ring finger.

    Cristiano Ronaldo and his long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have sparked speculation they are finally tying the knot after the couple shared identical cryptic Instagram posts on Saturday.

    Georgina Rodriguez added the caption “yesss” alongside a rose emoji to a photo of the couple, who are enjoying an idyllic holiday on a £5.5 million yacht in the French Rivera with their children.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    YESSS 🌹

    Публикация от Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

    The stunning curvaceous brunette, 26, posed for the pic in front of a beach, wearing a scarlet, figure-hugging dress, and with the Juventus striker placing one hand on her right wrist to seemingly hide her wedding ring finger.

    Cristiano Ronaldo shared exactly the same photo, with the caption saying “Mi amor”.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Mi amor ❤️

    Публикация от Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

    The comment section erupted with eager fans speculating about if Ronaldo had finally proposed, with some asking what she meant by “yes", and others directly questioning if the two were engaged.

    ​Power couple Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been enjoying a family break on the yacht after Juventus was knocked out of the Champions League by the French team Lyon.

    The pair, who met in June 2016 while Rodriguez was working as a shop assistant in Madrid, already have an extensive family.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    LA FAMIGLIA CAMPIONE!🥇❤️💪🏼 Nothing better than celebrate your victories with the ones you love🙏😘

    Публикация от Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

    Their daughter Alana Martina, two, was born on 12 November 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, is 10, with the identity of his mother still a mystery and the athlete maintaining full custody.

    As for three-year old twins Eva and Mateo, Ronaldo became father to them via surrogacy in the US in 2017.

    In an interview for Elle magazine in 2019, Georgina Rodriguez claimed it had been “love at first sight” when the two first encountered each other.

    “The first meeting with Ronaldo was at Gucci, where I worked as a sales assistant. Days later we saw each other again at another brand's event. It was then we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment. It was love at first sight for both,” said the model.

    There have been countless speculations of whether the couple might have already tied the knot of whether they were about to.

    Rodriguez has often fanned the flames of rumours, as she posted suggestive images of herself with a ring on her wedding finger, as was the case in late June.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Lo único que me gusta más que tú, somos nosotros. ⚓💙 #unanochesincafe #love #goodmorning

    Публикация от Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

    That pic of the model sunbathing on a yacht during the pair’s Portofino trip caught the attention of fans due to the stunning diamond ring she was flaunting.

    Related:

    Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Dreamed of Leaving Juventus Last Autumn
    'Unstoppable & Brave': Ronaldo's Girlfriend Comforts Him Online After Messi's Ballon d'Or Triumph
    Did Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Just Let it Slip That They Had Secretly Married?
    Ronaldo Could Join Any Club, Including Barcelona Following Champions League Defeat – Report
    Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Instagram ‘View or ME’ Post after Juventus Champions League Loss
    Tags:
    Champions League, Champions League, Lyon FC, Juventus, instagram, Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Contestants participate in the Miss Buffalo Chip Beauty Pageant on the Wolfman Jack Stage at Buffalo Chip during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, 15 August 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
    This Week in Pictures: 15-21 August
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse