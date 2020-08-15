Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled for Instagram ‘View or ME’ Post after Juventus Champions League Loss

After Italy’s Juventus failed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals despite two goals from the club’s haloed striker Christiano Ronaldo due to the away goals rule, speculation was sparked about the Portuguese legend's future within the club.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been relaxing on an idyllic cruise on the French Riviera with his partner Georgina Rodriguez after his team was knocked out of the Champions League, shared some snaps with his 236 million Instagram followers.

However, when he posted a pic of himself exposing his ripped physique against the backdrop of a glorious sunset, and suggested in the caption that viewers choose “the view or ME”, a former Real Madrid teammate, Marcelo Vieira Jr. was quick to offer a succinct reply.

The tongue-in-cheek response of “the view for sure" gathered 80,000 Instagram likes.

The forward for Italy’s Serie A club and captain of the Portugal national team is taking a break now that his season is done, after French Lyon survived a face-off with Juventus to book a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

​Juve's 2:1 win over Lyon on 7 August, with two goals from Ronaldo, was not enough to help the Italian club reach the Champions League quarter-finals due to their away goals defeat, when the French side celebrated a 1-0 win in the February first leg.

Juve's manager Maurizio Sarri was subsequently fired by the club on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has now sparked speculations, as Europe's biggest club prize has eluded Juventus, which signed the five-times UEFA Champions League winner for £105 mln.

Andrea Agnelli, Chairman of Italian football club Juventus F.C., addressed rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo's possible exit from the club, telling Sky Sport Italia on Friday that he was “convinced” that the 35-year-old footballer would stay on.

His comments came in the wake of an earlier report by magazine France Football, which claimed that the football icon was mulling the possibility of a transfer to French champions Paris-Saint-Germain.

“I think the report was down to an interview from several months ago, which just happened to be published just before we played against a French team. It’s an old media trick… No, I can assure you that Ronaldo remains a pillar of Juventus,” Agnelli said.