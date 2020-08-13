Register
    FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentina, left, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, from Portugal, during their quarterfinal, second leg, Copa del Rey soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012

    Ronaldo Could Join Any Club, Including Barcelona Following Champions League Defeat – Report

    © AP Photo / Manu Fernandez
    Sport
    Not a day goes by without reports that the 35-year-old is dissatisfied with the state of affairs at Juventus and wants to take on a new challenge in another football league and almost every time such a report appears, the club's officials insist that the Portuguese star is willing to stay in Serie A. At least until the end of his contract.

    Messi and Ronaldo - their competition on the pitch in La Liga dwarfed some of the fiercest rivalries in the history of sport. Discussions about which of the two athletes is better continued, even after Ronaldo said adios to Real Madrid and joined Juventus. Now reports claim that Ronaldo may again meet Messi, but this time on the same team.

    Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told BBC 5 Radio Live that Ronaldo's manager has been instructed to find a new team for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

    "We've seen this [speculation about Ronaldo's exit] in the last six months, he was linked to Real Madrid. They said no chance, he's not coming back. And there's been talk about the MLS because Juventus want to get rid of that wage. It is as drastic as that. He's been offered everywhere, including Barcelona", Guillem Balague.

    According to the expert, the main obstacle to Ronaldo's move is money. At Juventus his net annual salary is around $30 million. Indeed during his time with the club Ronaldo has proven that he is worth every cent the team spent on him, but he is 35, a venerable age for a striker, and it's unclear whether he will be able to maintain this impressive performance.

    What's Behind Reports About Ronaldo's Potential Exit?

    Rumours say the Portuguese superstar is disappointed with the club’s lacklustre performance this year. Although together with Juventus Ronaldo twice won the Serie A and individual awards, this year the club failed to win the Italian Super Cup and in addition were knocked out of the Champions League playoffs. The athlete previously said he wants to win as many titles as possible for Juventus, but rumours say the star footballer is dissatisfied with the squad's performance.

    Earlier reports said that Ronaldo even dreamed of leaving Juventus and joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the autumn of last year but the coronavirus pandemic ruined his plans. PSG's owner previously hinted that the club would be happy to see the Portuguese footballer in the team's ranks. Each time reports about Ronaldo's potential move to another club appears, Juve officials say that the athlete wants to stay at the club at least until the end of his contract, which expires in 2022.

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona, Juventus, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo
