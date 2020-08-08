Juventus Sacks Head Coach Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as head coach of Juventus Turin, according to the official website of the football club.
"The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus' history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football," Juventus said.
Official | Maurizio Sarri relieved of his duties.https://t.co/39vYyBXaqo pic.twitter.com/k2dxnmkokT— JuventusFC (#Stron9er 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆) (@juventusfcen) August 8, 2020
Italian champions Juventus beat France's Lyon 2-1 at home on Friday, but failed to reach the Champions League quarter-finals due to the away goal rule. The first meeting ended with a score of 1: 0 in favour of Lyon.
Juve coach Sarri led the team before the start of the 2019/20 season, having only won one trophy at that point - a victory with Chelsea in the Europa League (2019). Under the leadership of Sarri, Juventus managed to win the Serie A championship by one point, but in the Italian Cup final, the team lost to Napoli on penalties. Before Sarri arrived, Juve has reached the last eight of the Champions League in the previous two seasons.
